Coachella releases set times

INDIO (CNS) — As thousands of people begin making their way to Empire Polo Club for the event, set times were announced Thursday for the Coachella Music & Art Festival.

Gates will open at noon each day of the festival that begins Friday, with performances beginning on various stages as attendees make their way into the event.

Kicking off the festival Friday will be Jim Smith on the Sonora Stage and Dear Humans on the Yuma Stage starting at noon. Friday night headliner Harry Styles will perform at the Coachella Stage at 11:35 p.m., with BADBADNOTGOOD set as the latest-starting performance, beginning at 12:05 a.m. on the Gobi Stage.

Also among those set to perform Friday are Arcade Fire, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby and Big Sean.

Billie Eilish will headline the festival Saturday night, with that day's performers including Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion and 88rising.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will headline Sunday night, replacing Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West -- who withdrew from the event last week. They will take the Coachella main stage at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The last scheduled performance Sunday night will be The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon, performing on the Mojave Stage at 10:40 p.m.

The same performance schedule will be repeated next weekend.

Festivalgoers can use the Coachella app to personalize their schedule for the weekend.

