ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Coachella releases set times

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZiBE_0f9qD17100

INDIO (CNS) — As thousands of people begin making their way to Empire Polo Club for the event, set times were announced Thursday for the Coachella Music & Art Festival.

Gates will open at noon each day of the festival that begins Friday, with performances beginning on various stages as attendees make their way into the event.

Kicking off the festival Friday will be Jim Smith on the Sonora Stage and Dear Humans on the Yuma Stage starting at noon. Friday night headliner Harry Styles will perform at the Coachella Stage at 11:35 p.m., with BADBADNOTGOOD set as the latest-starting performance, beginning at 12:05 a.m. on the Gobi Stage.

Also among those set to perform Friday are Arcade Fire, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby and Big Sean.

Billie Eilish will headline the festival Saturday night, with that day's performers including Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion and 88rising.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will headline Sunday night, replacing Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West -- who withdrew from the event last week. They will take the Coachella main stage at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The last scheduled performance Sunday night will be The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon, performing on the Mojave Stage at 10:40 p.m.

The same performance schedule will be repeated next weekend.

Festivalgoers can use the Coachella app to personalize their schedule for the weekend.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coachella, CA
Society
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Sonora, CA
Complex

Petition Calling for Kanye’s Removal From Coachella Passes 30,000 Signatures

A petition calling for the removal of the artist formerly known as Kanye West from Coachella’s 2022 lineup has now surpassed 30,000 signatures. In a description for the Change.org petition, which has ties to a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fan account on Instagram, petition organizer Caramello Marie said Coachella and other entities “should be ashamed of themselves” for associating with Ye. The petition also argues that West has recently “been threatening actual bodily harm on others.”
MUSIC
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Big Sean
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Kanye
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Weeknd Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella If He Doesn’t Get Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Paycheck – Report

The Weeknd, Kanye West's replacement as one of the headliners at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reportedly wants the same bag Ye would've received or else. The Weeknd has allegedly demanded that he be paid the same $8.5 million that was supposedly allotted to Kanye for the Coachella performance. Otherwise, the "Hurricane" singer says he won't perform at all, according to Page Six today (April 6). Hours prior, The Weeknd was announced as the headlining act with Swedish House Mafia to replace the Donda 2 rapper-producer at the popular music festival.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Empire Polo Club#Swedish#Knx News
thebrag.com

Travis Scott performs impromptu set at Coachella after party

Travis Scott didn’t make an official appearance at Coachella 2022 this weekend, but he did perform at a nearby after party. According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the Bootsy Bellows shindig in La Quinta around 3 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth for an impromptu set. Performing...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Måneskin cover Britney Spears’ ‘Womanizer’ at Coachella 2022

Måneskin made their Coachella debut yesterday (April 17) – watch them cover Britney Spears‘ ‘Womanizer’ during their set below. The Italian band and Eurovision winners are set to head out on a huge global Loud Kids Get Louder tour across the end of 2022 and start of 2023, with dates across North America, Europe and the UK.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NME

Arcade Fire stop emotional Coachella 2022 surprise set to call for medics

Arcade Fire paused their emotional Coachella 2022 set twice on Friday (April 15). The band was announced as a surprise addition to the lineup on Thursday (April 14) and played at the desert festival’s Mojave tent. Less than a minute into the set, frontman Win Butler stopped their new...
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
Pitchfork

Watch Baby Keem Perform “Lost Souls” With Brent Faiyaz at Coachella 2022

Baby Keem performed at Coachella for the first time ever this weekend. During his Friday night set, the rapper performed live renditions of songs from his 2021 album The Melodic Blue, broke out his Kanye West collaboration “Praise God” from Donda, and invited Brent Faiyaz onstage to do “Lost Souls” together. Watch highlights from Keem’s set below and follow along with all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy