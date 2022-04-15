35 Arrested In Florida Operation “Rotten Eggs” Narcotics Sting

Over the last two days, just in time for Easter, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted a covert operation to search for the rotten eggs that have been involved in the sale and distribution of illicit narcotics in Citrus County.

Partnering with agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security) Air and Marine Operations, and task force officers from the U.S.

Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the combined law enforcement efforts resulted in the arrests of thirty-five men and women in Citrus County for an array of narcotics charges.

“We would like to thank our partners at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security) Air and Marine Operations, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their teamwork, which resulted in the resounding success of this operation,” said Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

“Since being elected Sheriff, I have upheld my promise to combat the illicit drugs in Citrus County after witnessing the damaging effects drugs have on our community, especially our youth,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Contrary to what many believe, drug use is not a victimless crime – everyone’s safety is at stake. Drug users steal to pay for their addictions; their dependence tarnishes relationships with loved ones and can even result in their death by means of overdose. Today, our agency made additional progress in our resilient efforts to combat this crippling epidemic and secure the future for the betterment of our community.”

If you know of anyone who may be dealing in illegal narcotics or know of someone struggling with addiction, call our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790 to report the criminal activity, or to speak with a member of our Behavioral Health Unit for assistance.