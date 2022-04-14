ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Lemonious-Craig set to make jump in 2022

By Matt Wadleigh
 4 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes football team has a ton of new faces after a series of departures and some additions via the transfer portal.

The wide receiver room is one of the hardest-hit positions in the portal, and head coach Karl Dorrell is hoping that somebody will step up.

Well, so far in spring ball , it looks like it might be third-year sophomore WR Montana Lemonious-Craig. In fact, Lemonious-Craig even mentioned himself that he is ready to step up in a bit of a new role in 2022 (h/t Brian Howell of BuffZone ).

“I have taken on a leadership role within the room, in terms of wide receivers,” Lemonious-Craig said. “I feel like it’s a responsibility for me going on my third year here. Even though I am a young guy, I feel like with the team expanding my role, I need to be able to step up to the plate, just be more of a guy that some of the young guys can lean on.”

Even though he is technically a sophomore, this is his third year, and with the influx of new faces in Boulder, somebody has to become a leader in the locker room.

Lemonious-Craig hasn’t done too much on the field for the Buffs, catching just 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in limited action.

But, the departure of a number of Buffs WRs might open the way for more playing time.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis admitted that Lemonious-Craig is ready to step up and admitted that he is one of Lewis’ security blankets on the field (h/t Brian Howell).

“Montana is getting better every day,” Lewis said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve seen, so he’s getting better each and every day. He’s one of those guys: possession catches, a big-time third-down guy. So for sure he could be one of those guys.”

So yeah, Lemonious-Craig is ready for a bigger role both on the field and in the locker room, which is good news for Dorrell and the Buffs.

