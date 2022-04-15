ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Sanders pushes for better health care for Vermont veterans during VA secretary’s visit

By Auditi Guha
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQTfu_0f9qCh0n00
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and Dept. of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough appear at a press conference after visiting the Burlington Lakeside Outpatient Clinic on Thursday. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

BURLINGTON — Expanding community outreach clinics, adding services in the Northeast Kingdom and covering dental care for veterans are among the items U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he is pushing during U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough’s two-day visit to Vermont.

“I think he’s learned a lot about the strengths of Vermont’s VA system and some of the problems that we yet have to overcome,” Sanders said to a small press pool in a tent outside the Burlington Lakeside VA Clinic, removing his mask to talk over the rainstorm on Thursday.

“In a very divided Washington, D.C., my hope and belief is that every member of the United States Congress understands that we cannot turn our backs on the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend this country; that for all veterans, good quality health care is a right that they have earned and that we have got to deliver,” said Sanders, a longtime champion of veterans and former chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Sanders said he wants the community-based clinic in Burlington to expand and he wants all veterans in Vermont to know that they have access to high-quality care, including hearing aids and low-cost prescriptions.

Sanders and McDonough also refuted rumors of the Newport community-based outpatient clinic closing. Instead, Sanders said they plan to build a larger facility in St. Johnsbury to expand access to veterans in the Northeast Kingdom. They did not provide further details.

“Let me just say that the idea behind community-based outpatient clinics is just to get more care closer to veterans so that veterans can get care in their communities from people they know and from people who are trained and culturally competent,” McDonough said.

Flanked by Dr. Brett Rush from the White River Junction VA Medical Center — where a press conference was held on Wednesday — and Ryan Lilly, regional director of the New England VA health care system, McDonough said he found the “candid feedback” from Vermont veterans “invaluable” during his visit.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been “very taxing” for veterans, their families and VA staff who continue to wrestle with burnout and fatigue, while caring for both veteran and non-veteran Vermonters, McDonough said.

It’s important that the Vermont delegation recently authorized more pay for doctors, nurses, nursing and physician assistants in the VA, he said, because “we should be much more competitive with our salaries.”

The VA also needs to be equipped to handle the next phase of the pandemic, McDonough said, including researching long Covid and addressing deferred care.

“Vermont is one of three systems in the country where we are testing ways to more quickly address issues related to health complications because of deferred care,” he said.

Local leaders like Lilly and Rush have alerted him to the housing crisis in Vermont and the VA is looking into the possibility of a locality pay differential, he said.

“The high prices of real estate, the high cost of living that’s been associated with the impact of the pandemic and the influx of new Vermonters is having an impact on it,” he said. “We’ll stay on top of this until we get it right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwFhd_0f9qCh0n00
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders struggles with his umbrella as he arrives at a press conference with Deptartment of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, not seen, after visiting the Burlington Lakeside Outpatient Clinic on Thursday. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Read the story on VTDigger here: Sanders pushes for better health care for Vermont veterans during VA secretary’s visit .

Comments / 3

Clark Adams
4d ago

Why am I still waiting for a specialist at the VA a month after another specialist said that I needed the particular care my condition warrents?

Reply
2
Related
CBS New York

Veterans not happy with VA's proposed health care changes

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is proposing big changes to the massive system that administers health care to the nation's 9 million enrolled vets.Recommendations include the consolidation of services and expansions to better serve, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, proposed changes on Long Island are not sitting well with veterans."Everything is here, and people don't like change," Vietnam veteran Bill McKenna said.McKenna said he is concerned for Long Island's 55,000 vets who use the Northport VA Medical Center because the proposed changes significantly scale back services."They are very concerned that they will lose the services...
NORTHPORT, NY
VTDigger

Mark Redmond: Vermont’s ideology prevents humane mental health care

When an individual has lost the ability to make good judgments regarding their well-being and safety, when do we as a society step in and take the initiative to make sure that person is properly housed and cared for, even if in a secure setting? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Redmond: Vermont’s ideology prevents humane mental health care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
City
Washington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health System#Health Care#Veterans Affairs
Black Enterprise

Massachusetts Mayor Under Investigation For Alleged Racist Remarks to Student, ‘You Don’t Talk Like a White Person’

A Massachusetts school committee has launched an investigation into the city’s mayor after she reportedly made a racist comment to a high school student during a civics class. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s insensitive comments were revealed to the Easthampton school committee by a science...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Tosses Out Dispute Over Medicaid Work Requirements

The Supreme Court won’t be rescheduling arguments in the fight over work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries that had been sitting in limbo at the court for over a year. The justices on Monday agreed the cases disputing the Trump administration’s approval of work rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire are now moot, and sent them back to the trial court with instructions to wipe the decisions off the books and dismiss them.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Houston Chronicle

Drawing from the Black church, a psychologist pushes to reshape mental health care

BALTIMORE - The day after the American Psychological Association's newest leader pitched her vision for the organization to dozens of her colleagues in D.C., she walked into Maryland's oldest Black church and stepped up to the wooden pulpit where her father and grandfather used to preach. "Hallelujah," Thema Bryant, 48,...
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy