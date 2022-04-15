ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Update: Teen killed in Ouachita Parish shooting

KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. This video was sent...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calhoun, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
MyArkLaMiss

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Monroe woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Knoe#Tensas Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after losing keys at Skatetown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Joint effort by law enforcement leads to arrest of duo and seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and rifle in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy