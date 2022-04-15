Update: Teen killed in Ouachita Parish shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check at a home around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21. The welfare check was for a 5-year-old boy with special needs who called Sulphur home. The first thing deputies saw when they arrived at the scene was a […]
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
When it comes to our children, most all of us are well-intentioned, however, we occasionally have a mental lapse. We might forget to send them with lunch money, or forget to sign that permission slip. We might even forget they are getting out early that day and that we need to be there to pick them up.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 67-year-old Louisiana woman is dead following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 near the downtown Beaumont exit on Monday. The wreck, which also involved a hazmat spill and cleanup, shutdown the westbound lanes for several hours. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jai Uganda Poole. The arrest warrant came from the Thibodaux City Court. According to the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office, “Poole failed to appear for arraignment on charges of three counts of Violation of Protective Order.” Poole is known to have resided at two […]
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
Bossier City Police say four people suspected in the armed robbery of an elderly man in the parking lot of Margaritaville casino last week are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting involved in a crash hours after the robbery.
Comments / 0