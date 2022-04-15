ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Chilton County and Jemison High seniors swap schools for senior prank; draws massive attention

By Jake Chapman
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhVaQ_0f9qCP4b00

Chilton County, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A senior prank involving Chilton County and Jemison High Schools is garnering significant attention, but what prank would gain that much attention? The answer: swapping places. Around 12 seniors from Chilton County went to Jemison High, and four from Jemison went to Chilton County.

“It was…it was a really good prank,” County Commissioner Allen Williams said.

According to several of the seniors involved with the prank, suspension was just one of the forms of punishment they face. Jemison Senior Haileigh Greer claims she was kicked off the softball team for her involvement with the prank and other Jemison students faced harsher punishments as well. She, along with most involved, felt the schools reactions were extreme.

“It was a harmless prank. We didn’t mean for it to go this far and we had no idea they would react like this,” Chilton County High senior Mallory Adams said.

Students also claim it took the schools a few hours to figure out what was going on.

“We got to the school around 7:50-55 a.m. and we stayed til 9:20 a.m. without getting caught or anything. The teachers and stuff, they didn’t notice,” Greer said.

‘Jesus would not approve’: Targeted by an Alabama political ad, queer student and mother share their story

“I walked right by the police officer and the principal in a spider-man costume and they, like, didn’t see me,” Adams said.

The news of the prank continues to gain attention online. A petition to change the students punishment has circulated and had thousands of signatures when CBS 42 last checked. Commissioner Williams also felt the punishment was harsh and says this prank opened up several issues for the schools, such as security. He also feels all punishments should be equal and that the students shouldn’t be the only ones in trouble.

“How did these students get into two of our schools? And the other thing I hope comes out of it is that they look at their punishment policies. Whether it’s the school, school board, and make it consistent for everybody involved,” Williams said.

Neither high school administration wanted to comment about the prank. Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin sent this statement: “Chilton County Schools follows law, policy and procedure in all aspects of day-to-day operations.”

But at the end of the day, these seniors say they have no regret about the prank.

“Heck I didn’t like Clanton people, but I actually like them now,” Greer said.

“We can’t stand Jemison, but we all came together,” Chilton County Senior Kolby Hughes said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in a parking lot of a South Memphis gas station Monday morning, police say. Police responded to the incident at the Exxon gas station on Third and Mallory at 2:10 a.m. Witnesses told officers a man was unresponsive and possibly overdosed, according to police. The victim was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Tiger part of groundbreaking training trio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis native Trey Draper has been around the game of basketball his entire life.  After playing for Mitchell High School and the University of Memphis, he quickly got into coaching returning to his alma mater under former Tiger Andre Turner – helping lead Mitchell to a state championship in 2016.  In […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KOOL 101.7

Superior Senior High School To Host Teen-Focused Job Fair

Here's a great idea and a way for staff-short businesses to reach potential employees here in the Northland: The Superior Senior High School is making plans to host its first ever Job Fair. Unlike other job fairs, this one will be directly aimed at the teenage students who are currently...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chilton County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
Chilton County, AL
Government
Chilton County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
City
Jemison, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Chilton County, AL
City
Clanton, AL
State
Alabama State
Augusta Free Press

Twelve high school seniors to receive scholarships through VBA program

Banks across Virginia hosted more than 400 high school seniors through the Bank Day Scholarship Program, a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation and the VBA Emerging Bank Leaders. The purpose of the program is to expose students to the banking industry and provide an opportunity...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WREG

Beale Street tourists frustrated by violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As 18,000 people screamed to the top of their lungs inside FedEx Forum Saturday, a different kind of message is on display just feet away on Beale Street. It has been nearly a week since a shootout on Beale Street left one man dead and two others in the hospital. Security measures […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man admits to stabbing man to death in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in Orange Mound. According to Memphis Police, officers found a man leaning up against a fence suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 700 block of Hamilton Street Saturday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant, Jenkins finalists for NBA awards

NEW YORK (WREG) — The NBA announced it’s finalist for their individual awards and both Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins are on the the list. Morant is a finalist for Most Improved Player alongside Darrius Garland and Dejounte Murray, while Jenkins was named with Erik Spoelstra and Monty Williams. Morant wasn’t happy with the list. […]
NBA
WREG

Tyler Harris enters the transfer portal, says decision was not his

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers senior guard Tyler Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. The post read, “In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason.” Harris saw minutes in all 33 games […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Prank#School Board#School Administration#Highschool#Wiat#Jemison High Schools
WREG

Pastor reacts after man accused of nearly killing him is convicted

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – Local pastor Brett Frans has mixed emotions after the man accused of nearly killing him, Jonathan Lee, was convicted of attempted murder this week. “It’s just heartbreaking even though it’s justice,” Frans said. “They called and let (my wife and I) know the verdict. Actually, both of us wept.” Prosecutors said […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Victim’s family asks questions after Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the victim in last week’s fatal Beale Street shooting addressed the media Friday morning along with their attorney. Tacquan Smith, a local rapper and father of four with one on the way, was killed on April 10th as shots rang outside The Green Room on April 10th.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Someone shot up her car. So why is this grandmother being evicted?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting to stay off the streets after she says a Whitehaven apartment complex is evicting her, even though she was the victim of a crime. Apartment managers say someone in her unit is being targeted, and it’s all about safety. “I heard something pop, pop, pop pop pop. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen chains herself to goal during Grizzlies game, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested after police say she chained herself to a basketball goal during a Memphis Grizzlies game Saturday. Off-duty security said they saw Zoe Rosenberg, 19, walk onto the basketball court at the FedEx Forum during the game and throw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

Southaven woman kidnapped, robbed by ex-boyfriend: SPD

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Officers are looking for a man after they say he assaulted, robbed and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Saturday. Southaven Police responded to a kidnapping and home invasion call on Casey Lane. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Wilson, 28, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed the victim of her vehicle. Southaven police said […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

MARION, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, […]
MARION, AR
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy