Newberry, SC

Men's tennis beats Catawba

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (11-13, 2-8 SAC) earned a tough 4-3 South Atlantic Conference victory on the road at Catawba on Saturday, April 9.

The Wolves started off hot as Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) picked up a 7-5 victory at the top singles position. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) then secured the doubles point with an impressive 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles, but the Wolves were not done yet as Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) picked up a 6-4 win of their own to sweep doubles play.

Zancheta opened up singles play by giving the Wolves a 2-0 lead with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles. However, Catawba struck back, tying up the match at 2-2 after earning victories at the No. 2 and No. 4 singles positions. Bivol then continued his impressive freshman season by answering with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win at the top singles position, and the senior captain Anastopoulo clinched the match overall with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the No. 3 singles match to give the Wolves their second win in league play.

