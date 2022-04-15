ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette

L'Observateur
Cover picture for the articleThe initial investigation by Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations revealed officers with the Lafayette Police Department SWAT team were attempting to serve a high-risk warrant in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue. The subject of the warrant, identified as 18-year-old Trevon Bonner of Lafayette, was wanted in connection to...

