California delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools
By Adam Beam
foxla.com
4 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least the summer of 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the change on Thursday. California was the first state to announce it would require...
CHICAGO — Brenna O’Brien, a parent of a second grader and a fourth grader at Chicago’s John C. Coonley Elementary School, wasn’t sure over the weekend what she’s going to do on Monday when her kids were supposed to be back in their classrooms. They’d...
Relaxing mask-mandate in schoolsKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Recently the problem of school's requirements for COVID-19 vaccination and mask-wearing has hit the spotlight. Relaxing mask mandates came on the heels of several states announcing their intentions to relax mask mandates for the outdoors soon. But what about our education system. There is a split on mask-wearing and vaccination for students and teachers. Also, how are parents influencing the outcome?
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority workers were back protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate downtown Friday.
Hundreds were taken off the job when the mandate went into effect last week. Since then, several have gotten their first shot and returned to work, allowing some bus routes to resume.
Before the vaccine mandate’s deadline, Port Authority warned it would lead to disrupted service and missed stops. The agency continues to cancel routes because of the shortage of workers.
The president of ATU Local 85 said the union doesn’t condone a work shortage and it could be avoided, but the Port Authority said the union lost its battle in court and employees have to get vaccinated.
The Port Authority is waiving fares through Sunday. Riders are encouraged to use TrueTime to track trips.
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks worth $2,000 per household could hit Pennsylvania state citizens' bank accounts because of surging inflation, high food prices, and an increase in gas prices.
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Friday the U.S. should force Mexico to allow the U.S. military to set up checkpoints along the Mexican side of the Southern border in order to stymie the surge of migrants into the country. Comer’s comments came in an interview with McClatchy following a two-day...
The Supreme Court won’t be rescheduling arguments in the fight over work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries that had been sitting in limbo at the court for over a year. The justices on Monday agreed the cases disputing the Trump administration’s approval of work rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire are now moot, and sent them back to the trial court with instructions to wipe the decisions off the books and dismiss them.
MINNEAPOLIS — Unions representing Hennepin County Deputies, as well as heavy equipment operators/mechanics and stationary engineers, are suing Hennepin County and asking for a temporary injunction to prevent a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees from going into effect April 4. According to the complaint filed in Hennepin County District...
Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- A coalition of five environmental and fishing groups discussed plans today to sue PG&E over the Potter Valley Powerhouse Project saying it has harmed salmon and steelhead. The groups claim the dams that have been a part of that now-defunct project are responsible for a dramatic decline in fish populations. Although […]
The post PG&E FACES POTTER VALLEY LAWSUIT appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden, prompting major airlines to quickly drop the requirement. In light of the decision, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which runs security at airports, will not enforce directives "requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time," an administration official said.
New coronavirus cases leaped in Tennessee in the week ending Sunday, rising 25.5% as 2,076 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,654 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Tennessee ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Port Authority, the TSA and several airlines announced that they’re no longer requiring riders to wear masks. This comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. Earlier...
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are waiting on guidance from the federal government regarding a mask mandate. The TSA announced it will no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation.
The CDC, however, still recommends masks.
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
“At this time, we strongly encourage passengers to carry a mask,” DIA told CBS4.
On social media on Monday night, DIA said they were following TSA’s direction, and it would take time to remove signs about masks in the airport.
Earlier on Monday, RTD said it was waiting on guidance from the TSA following a federal judge’s ruling...
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Democratic Party has officially endorsed an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would increase workers' rights to collective bargaining.
The "Illinois Right to Collective Bargaining Amendment" was approved by both houses of the Illinois General Assembly in May 2021 and is set to be on the November ballot.
