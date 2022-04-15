Millburn defeats Hanover Park - Boys lacrosse recap
Jack Witty and Zack Lipton scored five goals apiece to lead Millburn to its fifth straight win to start the season in its 17-8 victory against Hanover Park...www.nj.com
