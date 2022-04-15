Fired superintendent Corey Wise explains civil rights complaint against Dougco Schools

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow says her office is reviewing charges of misconduct brought by a parent group against Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler. Balow wrote a letter to the parent group, known as Fight For Schools, on March 15 in which she announced the...
PIKE ROAD, Ala. — The leader of an Alabama school district is leaving to take the same job in a different district. Alexander City schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford has been named as the new superintendent of Pike Road schools in eastern Montgomery County. The Pike Road School Board...
The Douglas County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today, March 22, and its agenda includes this much-anticipated item: "Offer of Employment to a Sole Finalist for Douglas County School District RE-1 Superintendent of Schools." The frontrunner is Erin Kane, a controversial former DCSD interim superintendent who...
The latest twist in the lawsuit filed against the Douglas County Board of Education and four of its members — Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christy Williams — is a doozy. The claim: The board's attorneys engaged in ethically questionable behavior prior to the panel adding another attorney who's faced ethics questions of his own.
A Massachusetts school committee has launched an investigation into the city’s mayor after she reportedly made a racist comment to a high school student during a civics class. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s insensitive comments were revealed to the Easthampton school committee by a science...
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal investigation shone a light on inequities between boys and girls sports in Morton schools. The investigation was the result of a Title IX complaint filed by a former Morton softball coach. In September of last year, the United States Department of Education Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation […]
In a one-on-one interview, Douglas County School District's incoming superintendent explained how she plans to stay focused amid controversies, the hiring process, and her plan for retaining teachers in the county.
Erin Kane has been chosen as the new superintendent of the Douglas County School District.Douglas County School District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Erin Kane's selection as the next superintendent of the Douglas County School District was met with disappointment by opponents to the school board's conservative majority.
The Carson City School Board still hasn’t decided what its next step will be after superintendent candidate John Goldhardt turned down the district’s offer. Goldhardt rejected the board’s original contract and removed his candidacy on Friday. “It saddens me to respectfully reject your contract, end the negotiation...
(KUTV) — The embattled Davis County School District is now the subject of a civil rights lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed this week, claims racial discrimination against a black 9th grade student. It alleges in December the student “continued to experience racial harassment by students on a daily basis, being...
The Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians wants the name of a future school under construction in Carnes Crossroads to reflect its rich heritage.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The public filled a room at the library giving public comments on a proposed charter school. On Monday night at 5:30 dozens of Fort Wayne residents filed into the “Globe Room” at the Allen County Public Library Main branch. Almost without exception they were there to oppose a new charter […]
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addressed parents and students over the importance of school safety following the return to classes after the district-wide spring break last week. Jara sent out an email to parents on Monday just after 5 p.m., as a reminder regarding school safety and that “violence […]
COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Board of Education is debating whether discussions of LGBTQ people and issues should take place during social studies lessons for lower grade levels. On Tuesday, a Colorado Department of Education committee shared public feedback with the board on its recommended changes to social studies...
