ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fired superintendent Corey Wise explains civil rights complaint against Dougco Schools

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWise said he wanted to "protect our...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama schools’ superintendent shuffle

PIKE ROAD, Ala. — The leader of an Alabama school district is leaving to take the same job in a different district. Alexander City schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford has been named as the new superintendent of Pike Road schools in eastern Montgomery County. The Pike Road School Board...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Dougco Schools
Westword

Dougco School Board Lawsuit Update: Why Attorneys Are Now Under Fire

The latest twist in the lawsuit filed against the Douglas County Board of Education and four of its members — Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christy Williams — is a doozy. The claim: The board's attorneys engaged in ethically questionable behavior prior to the panel adding another attorney who's faced ethics questions of his own.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Black Enterprise

Massachusetts Mayor Under Investigation For Alleged Racist Remarks to Student, ‘You Don’t Talk Like a White Person’

A Massachusetts school committee has launched an investigation into the city’s mayor after she reportedly made a racist comment to a high school student during a civics class. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s insensitive comments were revealed to the Easthampton school committee by a science...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Nevada Appeal

Goldhardt explains withdrawal from superintendent negotiation

The Carson City School Board still hasn’t decided what its next step will be after superintendent candidate John Goldhardt turned down the district’s offer. Goldhardt rejected the board’s original contract and removed his candidacy on Friday. “It saddens me to respectfully reject your contract, end the negotiation...
CARSON CITY, NV
KUTV

Davis school district named in civil rights lawsuit

(KUTV) — The embattled Davis County School District is now the subject of a civil rights lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed this week, claims racial discrimination against a black 9th grade student. It alleges in December the student “continued to experience racial harassment by students on a daily basis, being...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy