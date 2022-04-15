ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Caldwell defeats Somerville - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
 4 days ago
Peter Murray led Caldwell with four goals to an 8-5 victory over Somerville in West Caldwell. Somerville (3-3) took a one-goal lead in the first quarter before Caldwell (3-3) scored...

Baseball: DePaul earns upset win, hands No. 10 St. Joseph (Mont.) first loss of season

Joey Bernardo went 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead DePaul to an upset victory on the road over St. Joseph of Montvale, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 11-6. Nico Scirocco and Garret Wolf each hit a single and scored two runs apiece while Nick Fiorita singled once and drove in a run for DePaul (5-4), which handed St. Joseph its first loss of the year while becoming just the second team to score double-digit runs in a game this season against the Green Knights.
HAMMONTON, NJ
No. 12 Roxbury over Cedar Grove - Softball - Pride Challenge

Hailey Errichiello threw a six-hit shutout in Roxbury’s No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-0 win over Cedar Grove in the Pride Challenge at Ivy Hill Park in Newark. Jayden Pennella went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Errichiello also doubled and drove in a run for Roxbury (4-1), which scored both of its run in the bottom of the first inning.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Mainland over Middle Township- Boys lacrosse recap

Harrison LaMonica had a hat trick and two assists to lead Mainland to an 11-9 win over Middle Township in Cape May Court House. Jack Venneman had a hat trick and an assist for Mainland (4-3), which outscored Middle Township 4-1 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Jude Maurer had two goals and an assist, while Tony DeSalle and Joe DeGaetano each had a goal and an assist. Tommy Shenkus made three saves and Carter Mostecki made five saves in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Manalapan outlasts Middletown North - Boys lacrosse recap

Sophomores Anthony Macchio and Grant Carle each netted two goals as Manalapan outlasted Middletown North 6-4. Sophomore Christian Zdziarski had a goal and assist while sophomore Dylan Friedman chipped in with a goal for Manalapan (5-3), which has won four of its last five games. Senior goalie Alex Kaplan finished with eight saves.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
No. 20 Ridge over Bridgewater-Raritan - Baseball recap

Brendan Callanan went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored to lead Ridge, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory on the road over Bridgewater-Raritan, 10-2. Matt Aber went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Matt Shawah singled twice and scored twice for Ridge (6-1), which began the contest with a 4-0 advantage, as the game was resumed after originally being delayed in the bottom of the first inning on April 14.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
No. 12 Pingry defeats Immaculata - Boys lacrosse recap

Ryan Palmer led Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 14-4 victory over Immaculata behind six goals in Martinsville. Pingry (3-3) took a 6-2 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored Immaculata 8-2 and held it scoreless in the third quarter.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
North Hunterdon over Phillipsburg - Boys lacrosse recap

Trevor Brotons scored four goals to go along with four assists to power North Hunterdon past Phillipsburg, 10-4, in Annandale. Michael Obermair added two goals and two assists while Mathew Parente tallied tow goals and an assist for the Lions, which improved to 4-3 with the win. Olin Schuyler and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Keyport over Perth Amboy Tech - Baseball recap

Winning pitcher DJ Thomson tossed 5 1/3 solid innings to help Keyport defeat Perth Amboy Tech 6-3 in Keyport. Thomson came on in relief with one out in the first and went on to allow two runs on one hit. He struck out four and walked four. Anthony Longo went...
KEYPORT, NJ
Emerson Boro over Newark East Side - Girls lacrosse recap

Brooke DeSantis posted two goals and two assists to lead Emerson Boro to a 9-2 win over Newark East Side, in Newark. Emerson Boro (5-2) led 6-1 at the half. Kerry Perez added on a goal and three assists while Kendall Halton, Hailey Moran, Emily Quinones, Mary Grace Craffey, Kristen Morgan and Kayla Hunt each scored once in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
Wayne Valley edges Mount Olive - Boys lacrosse recap

Senior Collin Rovere scored five goals in leading Wayne Valley to a 10-9 victory at home over Mount Olive. Alex Scheuplein, Ryan Schmitz, Collin Custance, Cole Wolford and Nico Bianciela each had a goal for Wayne Valley (5-2), which led 7-5 at the game’s midpoint. Adam DeCristofaro put in...
WAYNE, NJ
Caldwell edges Glen Ridge- Softball recap

Caitlin Cetrulo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Caldwell in a 9-8 win over Glen Ridge in Caldwell. Ava Marchetta went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Caldwell (3-3), which scored four runs in the sixth inning to erase a 7-5 deficit. Kathryn Carollo, Jaylene Robles, and Shayne Stafford each had an RBI in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
St. Joseph (Met.) over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Jonathan Slusser led everyone with five goals and one assist as St. Joseph (Met.) won on the road, 12-8, over Roxbury. Daniel Bachenski put in two goals and three assists while Spencer Angeles added two goals and two assists for St. Joseph (Met.) (2-5), which scored five goals in the final period.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Westwood defeats Jefferson - Boys lacrosse recap

Coming off a game where he recorded his 300th career save, Drew Golden made 17 more to propel Westwood to its seventh straight win to start the season in its 6-2 victory over Jefferson in Oak Ridge. Tied at two going into halftime, Westwood took control as it tallied four...
WESTWOOD, NJ
No. 17 Cranford over Union Catholic - Baseball recap

Antonio Silva singled twice on the way to three RBI and one run scored to lead Cranford, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory on the road over Union Catholic, 11-1. Ryan Jaros went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored while Will...
CRANFORD, NJ
