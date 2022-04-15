Caldwell defeats Somerville - Boys lacrosse recap

Joey Bernardo went 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead DePaul to an upset victory on the road over St. Joseph of Montvale, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 11-6. Nico Scirocco and Garret Wolf each hit a single and scored two runs apiece while Nick Fiorita singled once and drove in a run for DePaul (5-4), which handed St. Joseph its first loss of the year while becoming just the second team to score double-digit runs in a game this season against the Green Knights.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO