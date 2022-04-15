ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Update: Teen killed in Ouachita Parish shooting

By Tyler Englander
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuachita Parish, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Bastrop police no longer operating during late evening and overnight hours

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The police department in Bastrop, Louisiana, has new operational hours. According to an online post made Friday morning, the police department will operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office will handle complaints during the late evening and...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A nine-year-old passenger died in a single-vehicle accident on Louisiana Hwy 1 on April 17. A 30-year-old driver from Marksville was traveling southbound on Hwy 1 in a 2002 Ford Escape. For unknown reasons, the driver passed a southbound vehicle, lost control of her vehicle, left the road and struck a utility pole and several trees.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
City
Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

911 dispatcher killed in head-on crash in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 911 dispatched killed in an early morning crash. 45-year-old Grace Chandler was killed in an early-morning crash on Saturday, April 16. Chandler was traveling on LA Highway 16 when her vehicle was struck head-on...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Stagg High Student Dies After Being Stabbed By Intruder In Front Of Campus

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her. Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died,...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Blackwood
KNOE TV8

Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian from Colfax died in a crash Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on Hwy 71 near Rock Hill. Henry V. Moore, 61, was standing in the road when he was struck by a northbound 2015 Dodge Durango. Moore received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
GRANT PARISH, LA
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office receives new body cameras

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Bodycam use by law enforcement across the nation continues to grow. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have completed its testing and review of body cameras for use by its deputies. OPSO examined several camera options and also conducted beta testing to confirm the best technology was chosen to fit their […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Homer woman killed in Claiborne Parish crash

HOMER, La. — Louisiana State Police have identified the person killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on state Highway 534 near Union Grove Road, claiming the life of Jordan Shelton, 20, of Homer, state police said. According to police, an initial...
HOMER, LA
KNOE TV8

Potential tornado in Swartz

The tax is a major source of funding for the correctional center. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana!. Updated: 19 hours ago. April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana!. Zoo Buddies: Gargoyle Geckos!
SWARTZ, LA
KX News

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting Wednesday morning in Bismarck

UPDATE: Bismarck Police report that they have a suspect in custody related to the 2700 Stevens St. murder. They stated that there will be more information later this afternoon This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more regarding the situation. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bismarck Police Department is currently […]
BISMARCK, ND
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Ascension Parish Crash

Sorrento – Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on March 25, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 at milepost 182 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Hannah Broussard of Prairieville. The initial investigation revealed the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy