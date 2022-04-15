ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More wind into the weekend

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds will stay gusty Thursday afternoon...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

More rain, snow and wind through Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow continue for southern New Mexico at midday. It is moving southward towards the southern state line and should move out during the evening, only to be replaced by more snow and rain tonight through Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until midnight, with a few more inches of snow accumulating through the day.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDBJ7.com

Wicked wind as cold fronts blow through this weekend

Skies turn partly cloudy this evening. Most areas will remain dry, but some rain showers are likely in the mountains along the VA/WV border, including some snow showers toward the ski resorts of West Virginia. Lows slip to the 40s by sunrise Saturday. SATURDAY & SUNDAY. Several cold fronts swing...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM

More clouds Friday, colder pattern returns for the weekend

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After several days of rain, we expect to catch a brief break from the precipitation Friday. Temperatures will be dipping lower this weekend compared to last weekend. We also could be talking about some snow chances for the weekend. Here’s the latest forecast!. Weather Alerts.
SAGINAW, MI
WLUC

Winter weather advisories activated as snow, wind rush in this weekend

A fast-moving Canadian Prairies system (clipper) rolls through Upper Michigan Friday evening, bringing light to moderate widespread snow showers and a rush of northwesterly winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Following the clipper system’s exit early Saturday, frigid arctic air enters the region, leading to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. Weekend snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with the highest amounts along the northwest wind belts in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Windy and much cooler this weekend plus tracking wind chills in the 20s!

We're getting a chance to clear out and dry out this Friday night. Clouds will continue to thin overnight as lows drop to the upper 40s. Expect sunshine Saturday morning with more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon to evening as our next cold front moves through. Despite the passage of this cold front, rain chances will only be at or below 25%, which is good if you've got plans to be out and about, we should stay dry. But get ready for it to be windy. Winds will kick up starting tomorrow, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. And it'll also be cooler. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Wind Gusts To Last Through The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry winds for spring’s first weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Comfortable temperatures in the 60s and wintry winds out of the west made for a cooler start to the weekend. The rest of the weekend will have more dry, brisk conditions, and temperatures will be reminiscent of February. Expect a high near...
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO
KELOLAND TV

More Wind, Up and Down Temps, Sounds Like March

The rain and snow pattern from yesterday is back. Take a look at the morning radar trends east of Sioux Falls. You can clearly see the snow accumulation in Windom, MN this morning with crews treating the roads. The rain and snow today will be falling over the same areas...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WJCL

Lots of sunshine this weekend with gusty winds on Saturday

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Dry weather is back in the forecast today after the wet weather the last few days. There will be lots of sunshine this morning, but there will be increasing clouds this afternoon as a cold front move through the southeast. The front will move off the coast tonight, and it will bring us cooler weather this weekend. Breezy westerly winds today and highs are going to be in the upper-60s to lower-70s.
SAVANNAH, GA
KAAL-TV

Another Mix, More Wind Friday

We are tracking another round of rain & snow showers on the way for Friday. While the total rainfall and snowfall will remain light, it will be enough to get our roads a little slick at times. On top of that, the wind will be stronger as well, aiding in our travel difficulties we will feel across the area, especially by the afternoon & the evening. Look for NW wind gusts in the 40-45 mph range, if not stronger!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy