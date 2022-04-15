More wind into the weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.

