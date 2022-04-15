Local roundup: Dziecinny leads No. 3 Waterford past NFA in softball

Waterford — Anna Dziecinny pitched a one-hitter and added a double and two RBI as the third-ranked Waterford High School softball team topped Norwich Free Academy 8-1 Thursday in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I opener for both teams.

Lily Marelli had a homer and three RBI for Waterford (3-1, 1-0), Emma Marelli two hits and three runs scored, Anna Donahue two hits, two runs and two RBI and Emilia Podeszwa and Tori Kiefer each doubled. Dziecinny struck out three and walked none. Waterford scored five runs in the third to take a 6-0 lead.

Melina Graziano doubled in the sixth inning for NFA (4-2, 1-1).

In other games:

• Charlotte Cabral pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts in Fitch's 4-0 victory over East Lyme in ECC Division I. Grace Cosmopoulos went 2-for-2 with a single and an inside-the-park home run for the Falcons (2-1, 1-1), while Maddie Southers, Sydney Lyon and Cabral each added a hit. East Lyme is 3-1, 0-1.

• Kelsea Anderson was 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI to lift Stonington past Montville 9-5 in an ECC Division III game. Maddy Stepski and Maddie Mendez added three hits each for the Bears (2-2, 1-0). Reagan Anderson went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Montville (0-3, 0-1) and Ava Gero and Taryn Feragne each homered.

• Madi Miller was 4-for-6, leading Ledyard's 19-hit attack in a 17-2 victory over Woodstock Academy in ECC Division II. Miller singled in the first, tripled in the third, singled in the sixth and homered in the seventh. Ledyard scored six runs in the seventh inning, getting RBI from Madi Miller, Caylee Cliett, Teagan Lajoie, Aaliyah Amidon and Meagan Miller. Amidon struck out seven over six innings to earn the victory for the Colonels (2-3, 1-0) and Layla Lasisomphone also homered.

Boys' golf

• Cam O'Connor was the medalist with a 40 as Stonington topped East Lyme 5.5-1.5 at Old Lyme Country Club. Connor Tavares and Drew Johnson also won matches for Stonington (2-1), while Brandon Tavares shot a 45 to halve the No. 1 match with East Lyme's Tyler Moore. Pat Kelly won his match for East Lyme (1-2). Stonington won the team medal points 179-195.

• Owen Lanuza led Waterford with a 41 and the Lancers defeated Woodstock Academy 5-2 at Great Neck Country Club. Jacob Beardsley and Andrew Pafias also picked up points for Waterford (2-1), which won the medal points 178-192. Woodstock No. 1 Kyle Brennan was the medalist with a 40.

• Pat Flanagan shot a 43 to lead Old Lyme in a 216-223 win over Valley Regional at Black Hall. Andrew Hedberg added a 52 for the Wildcats (1-1 overall, 1-1 Shoreline Conference).

Men's lacrosse

• Waterford's Caleb Holdridge had eight points as Coast Guard won its third straight, beating Roger Williams 11-7 on Wednesday. Holdridge had six goals and two assists, Gaige Kruger had two goals and two assists, Nate Gee had two goals and an assist and Ian Feely had a goal for the Bears (8-3).

Girls' tennis

• Maddie Hamm, Grace Duggan, Maddie Gonzalez and Mia Lewandowski swept the singles matches as Stonington downed Hand 5-2. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley won at number three doubles for Stonington (5-0).

Women's lacrosse

• Coast Guard lost to MIT 18-8 in a NEWMAC game on Wednesday, stopping the Bears' seven-game winning streak. Gianna Cascio scored three goals, Katherine Pittman and Madison Seguin had two goals and an assist each and Caitlyn Coates had a goal and an assist for the Bears (8-4, 4-1).

College baseball

• Mitchell scored runs in six of the first seven innings, using a combination of nine hits and nine walks, to beat UMass Dartmouth 6-2. Mitchell (19-7) left 13 runners on base but didn't need the extra run support thanks to strong outings from pitchers Chris Gibbs and Waterford's Daniel Driscoll.

Mitchell tied the game at 1 in the first inning on a groundout by Hunter Yaworski that scored Bo Yaworski. The Mariners then took the lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Justin Adorno. Steve Cochrane drove in the run in the third with a ground ball and Angel Galindez and Bo Yaworski had back-to-back doubles to yield the run in the fourth. Matt Falk scored on a passed ball in the fifth to make it 5-1.

Gibbs pitched six innings to register his fourth win of the season, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six. Driscoll struck out three and gave up just one hit in three scoreless innings of relief to earn his first career save.

• UConn Avery Point hit four home runs in a 30-5 win over Holyoke Community College in a five-inning game on Wednesday. Zachary Mascaro had four hits, drove in three runs and scored five times, Dominic Morabito of Lisbon had three hits and scored five runs, Tyler Rice had three hits, three RBI and scored four runs and Javon Hernandez drove in five runs for the Pointers (13-7-1). Jaden Echevarria, Andrew Lozier, Hernandez and Rice homered.