ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash County woman wins second major lottery jackpot

By Cory Dinkel, WRAL multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring Hope, N.C. — A Nash County woman celebrating a $700,000 lottery win, and that isn't even her first jackpot. 57-year-old Judy Marshburn of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 2

Related
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nash County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Spring Hope, NC
Centre Daily

Man with a craving for Brazil nuts ends up winning life-changing NC lottery jackpot

A quick stop at a store to buy Brazil nuts ended up winning a North Carolina man a six-figure payday. Winston-Salem resident Douglas Pfaff visited the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane to pick up his nuts and bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket while he was there. It ended up winning the 66-year-old business owner the second-top prize in the game, according to lottery officials.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#The Stop Shop
WECT

Hampstead woman wins $134,857 in lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Corinne Leontieff of Hampstead won a $134,857 jackpot from her first Fast Play ticket on February 26. Leontieff bought the Fast Play ticket at the Hampstead Country Store on U.S. 17 South in Hampstead. After taxes, she returned home on Thursday with $95,765. She plans to spend the money on paying bills, investing and saving up for her son.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WRAL News

1 shot during Durham robbery off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard

Durham, N.C. — Durham police said that one person was shot during a robbery off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard early Saturday morning. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The shooting happened at the 4200 block of Garrett Road near...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Toddler dies, drowned in Raleigh neighborhood pool

Raleigh, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy drowned Wednesday night in a community pool in the area of Pritchard Court and Serendipity Drive in Raleigh. A police spokeswoman said the boy was reported missing from the 3500 block of Pritchard Court just before 8 p.m. and was found in the pool.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy