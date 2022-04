REDDING, Calif. — A Redding woman charged with faking her own kidnapping to spend time with an ex-boyfriend has accepted a plea deal according to the Sacramento Bee. William Protnova, who began handling Sherri Papini's defense on March 24, told the Bee that Papini had agreed to plead guilty to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud. Papini was charged in a criminal information filed today in the U.S. District Court with thirty-four counts of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. In a plea agreement, also filed today, Papini agreed to plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements.

