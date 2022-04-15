ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland, AL

2 rescued after vehicle swept away in Courtland

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hITJ_0f9q6gf500

COURTLAND, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Two men in Lawrence County had to be rescued Thursday after their vehicle was swept away by flood waters.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call that two people were stranded on top of their truck after it was swept off the road due to rising flood waters on County Road 593, just south of Courtland.

Deputies, along with volunteer firefighters and members of the Morgan County Rescue Squad, were called in for a water rescue.

The truck was stabilized with a tow line and the men were able to get to safety. The truck was later removed from the water by a towing company.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said “turn around, don’t drown” is always the best policy when facing a road covered in moving water. Sanders stated it doesn’t take much to flood a roadway, but thanked the responding agencies for a “team effort.”

Full video of the water rescue can be found on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Vehicle crashes into dollar store in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a vehicle crashed through the front wall of a story Sunday morning. According to a post from the OCSO, at around 10:30 a.m. an elderly driver lost control of their vehicle and drove into the Dollar Tree on Mary […]
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Courtland, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Sanders
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Whnt#Facebook#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy