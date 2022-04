BEATRICE – A former athletic administrator for Southeast Community College in Nebraska has received a national honor. Dan Johnson, former Southeast Community College athletic director and a current instructor, was named a recipient of the George E. Killian Award of Excellence at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association Convention in Birmingham, Alabama, Saturday. The award is given to individuals dedicated to the ideals of volunteerism, achievement, service, leadership, and excellence.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO