Dramatic Video Shows Bucha’s Graveyard of Tanks

Emergency services in New Zealand have released footage of a dramatic rescue operation involving a chartered boat that sank early on Monday morning after being caught in a storm.Rescue teams on Monday said five people were rescued and the search for one final person would continue on Tuesday. At least four of the 10 people onboard were confirmed dead.Video footage of the rescue operation, shot by Northland Emergency Services Trust from a rescue helicopter, showed a man clinging to the wreckage of the fishing boat.“Clearances are good. At your discretion, if you want to tack right to the target....

