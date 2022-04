Production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 full-size pickups has resumed at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana following a two-week shutdown. Production at the Fort Wayne facility was offline between April 4th and April 15th due to supply constraints stemming from the semiconductor chip shortage, according to company spokesman Dan Flores. The majority of GM’s North American plants have been running on regular production schedules since November 1st, 2021 after semiconductor shortages interrupted production throughout much of last year, however there is still a slight shortage of automotive-grade chips affecting GM and other automakers.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO