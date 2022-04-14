Police Log: 4-15-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Rita Lavoie-Farris , of 401 Lowell St., Haverhill, was arrested on warrants and charged with two counts of shoplifting by asportation, two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, two counts of uninsured motor vehicle/trailer, two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and receiving stolen property at 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

Brian Mercado , 28, of 47 Hanover St., was arrested on warrants and charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon at 10:02 a.m. Thursday.

Ramazan Muboji , 46, of 56 Mill St., Apt. 2, Woburn, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor (second offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

Ricardo Sanchez Merced , 38, of 49 Laighton St., was arrested and charged with trafficking 200-plus grams of a Class A drug and trafficking 100-plus grams of a Class B drug at 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Tammy Spillane Kendrick , 46, of 81 Kingsdale St., Dorchester, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and on warrants for a large number of charges, including those for larceny, motor vehicle violations, shoplifting, and malicious destruction of property at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday on the Lynnway; at 7:28 a.m. Thursday at Jenness and Roanoke streets; at 7:51 a.m. Thursday at 191 N Common St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday at Oxford and Willow streets; at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Michigan Ave.

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Park St.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday at the MBTA parking garage at 186 Market St.; at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday at 79 Adams St.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday at Brothers Deli at 41 Market St.; at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at 41 Market St.

A report of a larceny at 9:09 a.m. Thursday at 431 Lynnway; at 10:09 a.m. Thursday at 360 Washington St.

MARBLEHEAD

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday at Tedesco and West streets.

NAHANT

Complaints

A report of a coyote sighting at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Police Department on Nahant Road. A man walked into the station to report seeing a coyote, saying he had been startled because he had never seen one before.

PEABODY

Arrests

Marc Anthony Giarla , 36, of 1 North Central Court, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor (second offense), marked lanes violation, and speeding at 12:38 a.m. Thursday.

Jacquelin Smollett , 38, of 62 Macy St., Quincy, was arrested on a warrant at 9:10 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday at 550 Lowell St. and 232 Newbury St.; at 11:06 a.m. Thursday at 79 Foster St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Trader Joe’s at 300 Andover St.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday at 8 Walnut St. A man reported coffee and a clump of grass had been dumped on the front of his vehicle. He said this had happened several times since January.

A report of a disturbance at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday at Meadows Golf Course at 80 Granite St. A caller reported four juveniles on bikes were harassing golfers.

A disturbance was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Walgreens at 35 Main St. A manager reported teenagers were throwing eggs, ketchup, and mustard at people and vehicles. Police reported two kids were playing pranks on each other. No customers or vehicles were involved. The two kids were instructed to clean up the lot before being sent away.

A report of a disturbance at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday at Elks Lodge at 40 Oak St. A caller reported juveniles were throwing eggs and gallons of milk at each other. Police could not find the group.

Fire

A report of a car fire at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday at Willowbrae Park on Willowbrae Drive. Police reported a small brush fire under the vehicle. The driver was cited for failure to use care on a restricted way.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday at Skate Park at 27 Perkins St. Juveniles reported a concrete substance appeared to have been poured in various spots of the skate park. Police reported a build-up of baking soda had been left in a few spots by a company that had cleaned graffiti earlier in the day.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday at Broadway and Main Street; at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday at School and Third streets.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday on the Main Street overpass.

Complaints

A report of a suspicious person at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday at Stop & Shop at 164 Main St. A caller reported a man was walking around the parking lot and looking into vehicles. Police could not find the man.

SWAMPSCOTT

Overdose

