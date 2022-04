RACINE – Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. The clinic is funded through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. It was established to help ensure the Racine County community had consistent and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

