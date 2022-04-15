ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway Police: Officer arrested on child pornography charges

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced Thursday that one of their officers was arrested for child pornography charges. According to the department's online post, Conway officer...

THV11

Police: Two people shot at Little Rock Waffle House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At least two people have been injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Little Rock Shackleford Road. According to the Little Rock Police Department, a fight broke out at the Waffle House and someone pulled a gun. Police are reporting two injuries so...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Man arrested for murder of Jadon Shackelford

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in the homicide of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford who was killed in January after being shot at Meriweather Park. The man arrested for the crime was identified as Jordan Parkinson who has been charged with capital murder for the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Shooting leaves one person dead in Pine Bluff home

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that happened around 7:00 p.m., leaving one person dead on S. Virginia Street. According to reports, officers responded to the shooting but when arrived to the location they found a man dead 'just inside the door of the residence.'
PINE BLUFF, AR
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Stagg High Student Dies After Being Stabbed By Intruder In Front Of Campus

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her. Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
THV11

What is 'sextortion' and how are cases impacting Arkansas children?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is warning of a dangerous scam called 'sextortion' that the state is starting to see more cases of. "Be very wary in this age and in this area with whom you communicate. It is certainly concerning, I think it's concerning around the United States and it's concerning in the state of Arkansas," Special Agent in Charge, James Dawson said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
THV11

Arkansas police searching for alleged shooter in Helena-West Helena homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police are searching for a killer after a man was found shot to death on a front porch of a home. About 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Street in Helena about shots fired. They found 50-year-old Cornelius Borum on the front porch shot in the back. He was taken to the local hospital then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he died.
HELENA, AR
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
