247Sports’ Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Florida Gators for Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson on Thursday. Jackson and his mother will be in Gainesville for the Gators’ Orange and Blue game and things have been trending in the right direction since he entered the portal. Alderman’s crystal ball is the lone projection for the Gators on 247Sports as of now and it’s unclear how many other schools have pursued him to the degree UF has.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO