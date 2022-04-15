ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation into West Warwick teacher’s assistant involves Pre-K student

By Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
 4 days ago

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The West Warwick elementary school employee that was placed on leave earlier this week worked as a teacher’s assistant for the Pre-K program, according to Superintendent Karen Tarasevich.

The Maisie E. Quinn Elementary School employee was escorted off school property last week when allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student were brought to the district’s attention.

In a newsletter sent to the community Wednesday , Tarasevich provided parents with a timeline of the TA’s employment history. She asked parents with questions or concerns to contact Title IX Coordinator Keith Remillard at kremillard@westwarwickpublicschools.com .

Click here to view the full employment history timeline

The teacher’s assistant has not been identified by the district, though Tarasevich did confirm that the student involved is in the Pre-K program.

The district is investigating the allegations alongside the West Warwick Police Department, the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families, Attorney General Peter Neronha’s Office and Day One.

12 News has reached out to the district for more details but has not yet heard back.

