Seeds in the ground: cannabis licenses for NY farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Seeds in the ground. The first cannabis products sold on dispensary shelves will come from New York’s family farmers, some of which are in the Southern Tier.

Today, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 52 cannabis cultivation licenses. They say the growing season waits for no one and they’re helping farmers take full advantage of the good weather. In the Southern Tier, both Grateful Valley Farm, LLC in Steuben County and Tricolla Gardens LLC in Tioga County received licenses.

Senator Jeremy Cooney, who supports these licenses says for years people have been buying pot illegally, not knowing exactly what’s in it.

“So we want there to be the sale of legal marijuana in New York State that is grown in a way that we can track it from seed to sale. And that process starts by having a conditional use grow permit which we got out today,” Cooney said.

The 52 applicants still need to file a security plan within the next 30 days so growing will most likely not begin for at least a month. All applications must be submitted by June 30th of this year. If all goes well, dispensaries could be selling marijuana by the end of the year.

The complete list of licenses can be seen in the table below:

# Business Name County 1 Main Street Farms, LLC Cortland 2 Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC Tompkins 3 Empire Agricultural Services, LLC Monroe 4 The Releaf Market LLC Chautauqua 5 Terrace Corporation of New York Saratoga 6 Lunulata LLC Dutchess 7 Oak Queens LLC Ulster 8 Wheatfield Gardens LLC Erie 9 PASSION FIELD FARM LLC Dutchess 10 Peter Pracilio Otsego 11 Hurd Farm LLC Ulster 12 ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC Monroe 13 Canadice Farm LLC Ontario 14 Greenleaf Cannabis LLC Washington 15 B30F Enterprises, LLC Oswego 16 HappyHealing420 LLC Oswego 17 Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC Monroe 18 Cornucopia Growers LLC Schoharie 19 Unifi Group LLC Onondaga 20 Michael D Warholic JR Delaware 21 Grateful Valley Farm, LLC Steuben 22 EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD Suffolk 23 Plant Connection Inc Suffolk 24 JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC Madison 25 ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC Suffolk 26 Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC Madison 27 The Hemp Division Inc. Dutchess 28 HR Botanicals, LLC Sullivan 29 Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC Albany 30 Timothy G Hunter Wayne 31 American Weed LLC Oswego 32 Kennedys herbal solution Washington 33 Tricolla Gardens LLC Tioga 34 ReliefLeaf LLC Schoharie 35 Slack Hollow Organics LLC Washington 36 Breathing Web Farms LLC Onondaga 37 Fat Nell l.l.c. Columbia 38 Spadafarm, LLC Dutchess 39 Aeterna Cannabis LLC Columbia 40 Yager Farms Inc Erie 41 TWIN ARCH FARM LLC Orange 42 Outcast Acres Farm LLC Washington 43 Chickidoo LLC Orange 44 Honest Pharmco, Inc Wayne 45 Hudson River Hemp L.L.C. Dutchess 46 Clear Natural LLC Dutchess 47 Westkill Bend Inc Schoharie 48 Brian F Conlon Schenectady 49 Weathertop Farm LLC Schoharie 50 Claverack Farm LLC Columbia 51 Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc. Sullivan 52 Bone Creek Farm LLC Broome

