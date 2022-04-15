ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Seeds in the ground: cannabis licenses for NY farmers

By Carl Aldinger, Amal Tlaige
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Seeds in the ground. The first cannabis products sold on dispensary shelves will come from New York’s family farmers, some of which are in the Southern Tier.

NYS launches education campaign on cannabis laws

Today, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 52 cannabis cultivation licenses. They say the growing season waits for no one and they’re helping farmers take full advantage of the good weather.  In the Southern Tier, both Grateful Valley Farm, LLC in Steuben County and Tricolla Gardens LLC in Tioga County received licenses.

The board received over 150 applications, many of them qualify as social equity candidates.

Senator Jeremy Cooney, who supports these licenses says for years people have been buying pot illegally, not knowing exactly what’s in it.

“So we want there to be the sale of legal marijuana in New York State that is grown in a way that we can track it from seed to sale. And that process starts by having a conditional use grow permit which we got out today,” Cooney said.

1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

The 52 applicants still need to file a security plan within the next 30 days so growing will most likely not begin for at least a month. All applications must be submitted by June 30th of this year. If all goes well, dispensaries could be selling marijuana by the end of the year.

The complete list of licenses can be seen in the table below:

# Business Name County
1 Main Street Farms, LLC Cortland
2 Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC Tompkins
3 Empire Agricultural Services, LLC Monroe
4 The Releaf Market LLC Chautauqua
5 Terrace Corporation of New York Saratoga
6 Lunulata LLC Dutchess
7 Oak Queens LLC Ulster
8 Wheatfield Gardens LLC Erie
9 PASSION FIELD FARM LLC Dutchess
10 Peter Pracilio Otsego
11 Hurd Farm LLC Ulster
12 ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC Monroe
13 Canadice Farm LLC Ontario
14 Greenleaf Cannabis LLC Washington
15 B30F Enterprises, LLC Oswego
16 HappyHealing420 LLC Oswego
17 Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC Monroe
18 Cornucopia Growers LLC Schoharie
19 Unifi Group LLC Onondaga
20 Michael D Warholic JR Delaware
21 Grateful Valley Farm, LLC Steuben
22 EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD Suffolk
23 Plant Connection Inc Suffolk
24 JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC Madison
25 ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC Suffolk
26 Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC Madison
27 The Hemp Division Inc. Dutchess
28 HR Botanicals, LLC Sullivan
29 Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC Albany
30 Timothy G Hunter Wayne
31 American Weed LLC Oswego
32 Kennedys herbal solution Washington
33 Tricolla Gardens LLC Tioga
34 ReliefLeaf LLC Schoharie
35 Slack Hollow Organics LLC Washington
36 Breathing Web Farms LLC Onondaga
37 Fat Nell l.l.c. Columbia
38 Spadafarm, LLC Dutchess
39 Aeterna Cannabis LLC Columbia
40 Yager Farms Inc Erie
41 TWIN ARCH FARM LLC Orange
42 Outcast Acres Farm LLC Washington
43 Chickidoo LLC Orange
44 Honest Pharmco, Inc Wayne
45 Hudson River Hemp L.L.C. Dutchess
46 Clear Natural LLC Dutchess
47 Westkill Bend Inc Schoharie
48 Brian F Conlon Schenectady
49 Weathertop Farm LLC Schoharie
50 Claverack Farm LLC Columbia
51 Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc. Sullivan
52 Bone Creek Farm LLC Broome
