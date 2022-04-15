Port Arthur City Council expresses concern over $50 million street repair project

TECUMSEH — Applications for state funding for a canoe and kayak launch and bridge improvements were approved Monday by the Tecumseh City Council. The city council approved a parks and recreation grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant watercraft launch for Globe Mill Pond. The council also passed a resolution authorizing they city’s applications to the Michigan Department of Transportation local bridge program and committed to increasing the local match above the 5% minimum.
Sheffield City Council has approved funding for 25 new electric charging points across the city. The stations will from part of the authority's efforts to become a zero-carbon city by the end of the next decade. Funding of £482,000 has come from the Get Britain Building fund via the South...
Billboard advertisers came forward at city council’s planning and zoning committee meeting on Wednesday to again raise their concerns about a sign code rewrite that they feel would limit and eventually eliminate billboard advertising in Toledo.
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero City Council celebrated two ribbon cuttings over the last week, one for Lift Station #2 and another for the Local Transportation Fund Road Improvement Project. One of the largest lift stations in town, Lift Station #2, needed repair and a size update. The lift accepts...
More than 360,000 people in the United States experienced homelessness on a single night last year. And it’s a statistic from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that the Port Arthur City Council is hoping to lower with the formation of the Port Arthur Coalition for the Homeless/Advisory Board.
For decades, the historic block at 13-31 Elm St., once the Court Square Hotel, has languished in the heart of Springfield’s downtown. The property has been largely vacant for at least the past 30 years, even as plans for its redevelopment have started, stopped and then started again. As...
Several members of Marathon County’s Diversity Affairs Commission on Wednesday expressed concern that their work on diversity and inclusion will be ignored if it is dissolved as proposed. Members discussed the future the Commission after news emerged that the Rules Review Committee proposed axing it. Without the Diversity Affairs...
WOOSTER – City Council will consider a resolution that would declare it necessary to construct sidewalks along one side of Oakley Road from 529-600 Oakley Road to 1734-1740 Saunders Drive. If approved, it could lead to an estimated $35,000 construction project that would connect existing sidewalks in the neighborhood....
