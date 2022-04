BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 16,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.0 percent in February. Compared with this time last year, Maryland jobs are up by 92,100, for an over-the-year increase of 3.5 percent. The Education and … Continue reading "Maryland gains 16,700 jobs, unemployment rate falls to 5.0 percent in February" The post Maryland gains 16,700 jobs, unemployment rate falls to 5.0 percent in February appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO