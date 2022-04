PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Motorcyclists will soon be able to get by traffic a little faster and possibly avoid more crashes. Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB 1273 on Thursday, which allows motorcycle riders to get along the side of and pass a car that is stopped in the same lane. The law says it will be legal as long as the speed limit for the street is 45 miles per hour or slower, and the motorcyclist doesn’t go faster than 15 miles per hour. The law will take effect 90 days after the Legislature ends this year’s session.

