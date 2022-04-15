Sup Dogs wins best college bar competition for the third time

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO