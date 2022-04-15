ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Sup Dogs wins best college bar competition for the third time

By Dave Jordan
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There will be some celebrating going on at Sup Dogs in...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Tired of College Bars, Here Are the Best Adult Bars

Some people want a nice slow-paced bar where they can relax and have a casual drink. Not all of us love big crowds. Bozeman is filled with some fantastic bars that fit any person. If you are in college, a professional or you need a place to have a casual drink with someone special, Bozeman has something for everyone.
BOZEMAN, MT
WITN

Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

The Drifters inspire magic moments at Beaufort Co airport

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Music lovers in Washington took a trip back in time listening to the sounds of The Drifters and checking out car and boat displays. Even with some stray raindrops falling, spending the day out on the Washington-Warren Airport strip was a welcomed time for residents.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
Greenville, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

The Drifters performing free concert on Saturday in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A legendary Motown and R&B vocal group is preparing to perform a free concert in Eastern Carolina this week. The Drifters are set to take the stage this Saturday at the Washington-Warren Airport. The rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame band is known for classic hits like...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Are you missing a goat?

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Animal Protective Services is looking for the owner of a goat found Monday morning. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services posted on Facebook after they wrangled one from Executive Parkway in Craven County. In the Facebook post, they thanked Piedmont Gas for help catching the animal.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Barstool#Food Drink#Sup Dogs#Witn
WITN

East Carteret High School- Caroline Harrison

My name is Caroline Harrison and I am from Beaufort, North Carolina. I am a senior at East Carteret High School where I have been involved in numerous activities throughout my four years. I have been on the soccer team all four years and I am a captain this year. I am also the vice president of FFA, the vice president of the Spanish Club, the secretary of SkillsUSA, and a member of the Beta Club. I am also dually enrolled at Carteret Community College and have been a counselor at Camp Albemarle for the past two summers. Like most people that grow up in Carteret County, my favorite place to spend my free time is on the water. I am grateful for my time at East Carteret and to have been selected as a part of the WITN Class of 2022!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Parents cope with baby formula shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Baby formula is something many parents need, but especially lately, struggle to find. Some retailers are now limiting how much baby formula a person can buy at a time. “I was very upset about that,” Juileon Alberino said. Alberino is a Greenville father who has...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College High School- Peter Van Chau

I was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and I plan to stay in this area at least until I graduate college. I am 18 years old and currently attending Elizabeth City State University and am a senior for the class of 2022 at the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. During the summer in between school, I used to travel a lot to visit family overseas and it has exposed me to my passion. Seeing massive aircraft often put me in a situation to have dreams to become a professional airline pilot. I am happy that my high school had allowed me to graduate with an associate degree allowing me to attend college in only two years. At Elizabeth City State University, I am majoring in aviation science with a concentration in flight education. The university will give me the tools necessary to achieve my passion and get my degree!
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy