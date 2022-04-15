ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to stay safe from Lyme disease during tick season

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tVOp_0f9q0FEq00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As temperatures heat up, so does the urge to explore the outdoors. But before venturing out, health experts say there is a growing concern for tick-borne diseases.

Ticks are commonly found in tall grass and wooded areas and can be carried by animals. Sandra Lee is CEO of New Jersey Labs. She says if you get bitten by one, it could lead to illnesses like Lyme disease, which can be detrimental to your health.

Symptoms can easily be confused with COVID-19 and can result in other lifelong health issues including chronic fatigue, joint pain and weakness, arthritis and a compromised immune system.

According to the CDC, fewer cases of tick bites were reported by state health departments during the pandemic. However, 50,865 cases of tick-borne disease were reported to the CDC in the U.S. in 2019. That’s why health experts say prevention is key.

Lee advises people have a test kit on hand, especially during tick season from April through October. She says Lyme disease is a year-long problem, but most people are infected during the height of tick season.

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Any ticks that are found should be removed. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.

If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium-temperature water will not kill ticks.

Also, examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.

Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it is a good opportunity to do a tick check.

Check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Conduct a full-body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body.

If Lyme disease is identified early enough, it can be successfully treated under a doctor’s supervision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Disturbing details emerge after Queens mom found dead in duffle bag

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – The police scene outside of a Queens home on Monday was still active, two days after the body of a mother was found in a duffle bag about a half-mile away. Orsolya Gaal’s home on Juno Street in Forest Hills remained taped off and police are monitoring the property 24-7 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man dragged outside Queens subway station after group assault: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Three men left a man unconscious on a sidewalk after attacking him inside a subway station in Queens Thursday night, according to police. The 44-year-old victim had a dispute with the suspects before they attacked him inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station at around 11:50 p.m., authorities said. They punched […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
MedicalXpress

Study: Older adults with rheumatoid arthritis still undermedicated, despite aggressive guidelines

Despite guidelines that call for early and aggressive treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests many older adults are not prescribed disease-modifying medications for their inflammatory autoimmune disease. Researchers at Michigan Medicine used the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey to analyze all ambulatory visits for rheumatoid arthritis by adults...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Ticks#Cdc#Tick Borne Disease#Clothing#New Jersey Labs
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study: Liver disease increases as result of lifestyle changes due to COVID-19

Liver disease was negatively impacted by lifestyle changes during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new study in the journal Liver International. The retrospective study used health checkup data of 973 participants between 2018 and 2020 from MedCity21, an advanced medical center for preventive medicine established by Osaka City University Hospital in 2014, and found that new diagnoses of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) rose from 22 before the COVID pandemic to 44 during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WMUR.com

Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for children under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
Parents Magazine

COVID Toes: What To Know About This Strange Symptom in Kids

Two years into the pandemic, experts have uncovered a wide range of COVID-19 symptoms and complications. Perhaps one of the strangest is "COVID toes." Essentially, some people—mainly children and teens—get swollen, reddish toes that may also have itching, pain, or blisters. COVID toes sometimes develop without obvious signs of coronavirus infection, which makes the phenomenon even more mysterious.
KIDS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Covid booster shots are effective up to a point — here’s how future vaccines will work

With yet another Covid-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the U.S., many people find themselves wondering what the end game will be. The mRNA vaccines currently used in the U.S. against Covid-19 have been highly successful at preventing hospitalization and death. The Commonwealth Fund recently reported that in the U.S. alone, the vaccines have prevented over 2 million people from dying and over 17 million from hospitalization.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms. Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Peru: Outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease prompt epidemiological alert

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) , through the National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control (CDC Peru) issues an epidemiological alert on the occurrence of outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in the country due to high risk extension of cases and increase in the magnitude of existing outbreaks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy