Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

By Scott Rutt
 3 days ago
There's still a bull market going on underneath all of this nonsense, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The great pivot out of momentum stocks and into growth at a reasonable price will continue, Cramer said, as he laid out his game plan for next week's action.

On Monday, we'll of course be watching for the latest news out of Ukraine. Good news for Ukraine is good news for stocks. We'll also hear from Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, the technology-driven powerhouse that Cramer said is a screaming buy.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll get a slew of earnings including Halliburton (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report, Travelers (TRV) - Get Travelers Companies, Inc. Report, Prologis (PLD) - Get Prologis, Inc. Report, IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report. Cramer was bullish on all of these names, except for Netflix, when consumers continue to struggle with streaming overload.

Wednesday brings earnings from the perfect company for an inflationary environment, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report. Cramer was also upbeat on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and United Airlines UAL after Delta's (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report strong comments earlier this week.

Then on Thursday, both AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Get Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Report report results. Cramer said investors should look to T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report for growth and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report for yield instead of AT&T. He was bullish on Freeport as commodity prices remain high.

Finally, on Friday, We'll hear from American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report and Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Schlumberger NV Report, both of which should post strong results.

