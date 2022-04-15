ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alaska Dept. of Health & Social Services outlines what to do if you find a used syringe outside

alaskasnewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchorage School District provides updated guidance for cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies. An updated administrative regulation from the...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 7

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alaska will split Department of Health and Human Services into 2 departments

(The Center Square) – The split of Alaska's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) into two departments will provide better outcomes for the public and greater responsiveness, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said. The governor announced his plan to divide the department into the Department of Health and the Department...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syringe#Anchorage School District#Dept#Regalia#Health Social Services
CBS Denver

DIA Following TSA Guidance, RTD Awaiting Further Direction Regarding Masks On Public Transportation

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are waiting on guidance from the federal government regarding a mask mandate. The TSA announced it will no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation. The CDC, however, still recommends masks. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images) “At this time, we strongly encourage passengers to carry a mask,” DIA told CBS4. On social media on Monday night, DIA said they were following TSA’s direction, and it would take time to remove signs about masks in the airport. Earlier on Monday, RTD said it was waiting on guidance from the TSA following a federal judge’s ruling...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy