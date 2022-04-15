Alaska Dept. of Health & Social Services outlines what to do if you find a used syringe outside

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are waiting on guidance from the federal government regarding a mask mandate. The TSA announced it will no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation. The CDC, however, still recommends masks. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images) “At this time, we strongly encourage passengers to carry a mask,” DIA told CBS4. On social media on Monday night, DIA said they were following TSA’s direction, and it would take time to remove signs about masks in the airport. Earlier on Monday, RTD said it was waiting on guidance from the TSA following a federal judge’s ruling...

DENVER, CO ・ 50 MINUTES AGO