'Top Chef' gives us more reasons to brag on Houston with Nigerian food and dinosaur exhibit

The new episode of "Top Chef" featured a dinosaur-themed challenge set in the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (David Moir/Bravo)

Top-notch barbecue , Asian night markets and now Nigerian food. If you thought Houston was done impressing y’all, think again.

The latest “Top Chef” episode features yet another jewel of Houston’s culinary scene: the flavors of Nigeria, courtesy of the city’s sizeable diaspora. Viewers outside Texas may not know, but Houston is home to one of the largest Nigerian populations outside Nigeria.

For the Quickfire challenge, the nine remaining cheftestants were asked to create a dish to serve with one of three swallows, a traditional West African starch.

“A swallow is a starch that’s been cooked, preferably boiled, until it’s very very tender,” explained guest judge and “Top Chef” all-star Kwame Onwuachi. “And then we break a piece off and you dip it in whatever soup or stew you have and you use it to help you swallow that.”

Alongside Onwuachi, Houston’s own Ope Amosu is also a guest judge for the challenge, guiding the cheftestants through a brief tasting of Nigerian food before they cook their own dishes.

Amosu’s restaurant, ChòpnBlọk , located in the newly opened POST Houston building, bills itself as “a contemporary approach to traditional West African cuisine.” The Rice University MBA graduate’s modern fast-casual fare follows in the footsteps of many successful Nigerian and West African restaurants in the city, including Taste of Nigeria , Cafe Abuja , Aria Suya and Afrikiko .

Chef Ope Amosu of Houston, left, joins Kwame Onwuachi for a West African challenge on the latest episode of "Top Chef." (David Moir/Bravo)

While Onwuachi and Amosu lead the chefs through West African ingredients, like banga spice leaf, suya pepper and alligator pepper (also known as grains of paradise), host Padma Lakshmi comments that “grains of paradise are so hard to find.”

Well, not so much for Houstonians, who can find these and other ingredients at Wazobia African Market in Alief.

The Nigerian showcase is followed by a complete 180, where we learn that the Elimination challenge is centered around dinosaurs as a promotion for Jurassic World Dominion, the upcoming film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The impetus for the challenge—a blatant cash grab—is pretty eyeroll-worthy.

Still, the premise is interesting. Working in teams of three, the cheftestants must provide a progressive meal inspired by a dinosaur assigned to them: mosasaurus, an aquatic reptile; quetzalcoatlus, a large flying dinosaur from the Texas area (and therefore, the coolest); and the ever-popular velociraptor.

More interesting than the Hollywood sponcon, though, is that the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Morian Hall of Paleontology served as a dramatic backdrop to the meal, where the judges dug into fussy composed plates surrounded by giant dinosaur skeletons.

But there’s more of an association with food than meets the eye, as David Temple, the museum’s associate curator of paleontology, points out.

"To have 'Top Chef' use the Morian Hall of Paleontology as an inspiration and backdrop for the program was an exciting and inspired choice. The museum's paleontology hall illustrates the history of life on Earth, a history primarily driven by eating," Temple said.

"I am always delighted when I find chew marks on fossil bone,” he continued. “These scars document the original 'paleo' diet, extending to our species. The adaptation of cooking fueled our evolution and created the delicious, expansive cuisine phenomena."

Unfortunately, other than shots of the museum’s exterior and the setting, we don’t hear about the world-class dinosaur collection in the country’s largest paleontology hall , which houses the most complete triceratops skeleton ever discovered, one of the largest trilobite collections in the world, and no less than three tyrannosaurus rex skeletons. No big deal.

Houston's Evelyn Garcia comes out on top once again on "Top Chef." (David Moir/Bravo)

In the kitchen, Buddha Lo took the immunity he earned from his pounded yam swallow and went hard on the Elimination challenge, opting to cook with alligator. As we saw him pull a skinned but otherwise fully intact ‘gator from a bag, it begged the question: Assuming Whole Foods (where the chefs shop) has not added whole alligators to its seafood case, where was this reptile procured?

In another nod to Texas’ aquatic delicacies, chef Damarr Brown shucked what must be Gulf oysters, because when asked about them he said: “​​They’re large but they are pretty.” Brown may not be used to working with Gulf oysters in Chicago, but unlike those from the other coasts, these are large, plump and briny, which make them excellent for frying to a crisp while staying succulent.

To add to Houston’s bragging rights in this episode, hometown chef Evelyn Garcia was part of the winning team, marking three wins in a row for Garcia, and cementing her as a top contender as the show rolls into Restaurant Wars next week. Onwuachi told Garcia her pork loin and sweet potato dish was “spectacular.”

Not all Texans can be winners, though. Austin-based chef Jo Chan’s dry stuffed quail and not-so-glazed carrots led to her packing her knives.

