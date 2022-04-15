ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'Top Chef' gives us more reasons to brag on Houston with Nigerian food and dinosaur exhibit

By Lauren McDowell
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cC5N_0f9pyt9200
The new episode of "Top Chef" featured a dinosaur-themed challenge set in the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (David Moir/Bravo)

Top-notch barbecue , Asian night markets and now Nigerian food. If you thought Houston was done impressing y’all, think again.

The latest “Top Chef” episode features yet another jewel of Houston’s culinary scene: the flavors of Nigeria, courtesy of the city’s sizeable diaspora. Viewers outside Texas may not know, but Houston is home to one of the largest Nigerian populations outside Nigeria.

For the Quickfire challenge, the nine remaining cheftestants were asked to create a dish to serve with one of three swallows, a traditional West African starch.

“A swallow is a starch that’s been cooked, preferably boiled, until it’s very very tender,” explained guest judge and “Top Chef” all-star Kwame Onwuachi. “And then we break a piece off and you dip it in whatever soup or stew you have and you use it to help you swallow that.”

Alongside Onwuachi, Houston’s own Ope Amosu is also a guest judge for the challenge, guiding the cheftestants through a brief tasting of Nigerian food before they cook their own dishes.

Amosu’s restaurant, ChòpnBlọk , located in the newly opened POST Houston building, bills itself as “a contemporary approach to traditional West African cuisine.” The Rice University MBA graduate’s modern fast-casual fare follows in the footsteps of many successful Nigerian and West African restaurants in the city, including Taste of Nigeria , Cafe Abuja , Aria Suya and Afrikiko .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDGkH_0f9pyt9200
Chef Ope Amosu of Houston, left, joins Kwame Onwuachi for a West African challenge on the latest episode of "Top Chef." (David Moir/Bravo)

While Onwuachi and Amosu lead the chefs through West African ingredients, like banga spice leaf, suya pepper and alligator pepper (also known as grains of paradise), host Padma Lakshmi comments that “grains of paradise are so hard to find.”

Well, not so much for Houstonians, who can find these and other ingredients at Wazobia African Market in Alief.

The Nigerian showcase is followed by a complete 180, where we learn that the Elimination challenge is centered around dinosaurs as a promotion for Jurassic World Dominion, the upcoming film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The impetus for the challenge—a blatant cash grab—is pretty eyeroll-worthy.

Still, the premise is interesting. Working in teams of three, the cheftestants must provide a progressive meal inspired by a dinosaur assigned to them: mosasaurus, an aquatic reptile; quetzalcoatlus, a large flying dinosaur from the Texas area (and therefore, the coolest); and the ever-popular velociraptor.

More interesting than the Hollywood sponcon, though, is that the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Morian Hall of Paleontology served as a dramatic backdrop to the meal, where the judges dug into fussy composed plates surrounded by giant dinosaur skeletons.

But there’s more of an association with food than meets the eye, as David Temple, the museum’s associate curator of paleontology, points out.

"To have 'Top Chef' use the Morian Hall of Paleontology as an inspiration and backdrop for the program was an exciting and inspired choice. The museum's paleontology hall illustrates the history of life on Earth, a history primarily driven by eating," Temple said.

"I am always delighted when I find chew marks on fossil bone,” he continued. “These scars document the original 'paleo' diet, extending to our species. The adaptation of cooking fueled our evolution and created the delicious, expansive cuisine phenomena."

Unfortunately, other than shots of the museum’s exterior and the setting, we don’t hear about the world-class dinosaur collection in the country’s largest paleontology hall , which houses the most complete triceratops skeleton ever discovered, one of the largest trilobite collections in the world, and no less than three tyrannosaurus rex skeletons. No big deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOs9o_0f9pyt9200
Houston's Evelyn Garcia comes out on top once again on "Top Chef." (David Moir/Bravo)

In the kitchen, Buddha Lo took the immunity he earned from his pounded yam swallow and went hard on the Elimination challenge, opting to cook with alligator. As we saw him pull a skinned but otherwise fully intact ‘gator from a bag, it begged the question: Assuming Whole Foods (where the chefs shop) has not added whole alligators to its seafood case, where was this reptile procured?

In another nod to Texas’ aquatic delicacies, chef Damarr Brown shucked what must be Gulf oysters, because when asked about them he said: “​​They’re large but they are pretty.” Brown may not be used to working with Gulf oysters in Chicago, but unlike those from the other coasts, these are large, plump and briny, which make them excellent for frying to a crisp while staying succulent.

To add to Houston’s bragging rights in this episode, hometown chef Evelyn Garcia was part of the winning team, marking three wins in a row for Garcia, and cementing her as a top contender as the show rolls into Restaurant Wars next week. Onwuachi told Garcia her pork loin and sweet potato dish was “spectacular.”

Not all Texans can be winners, though. Austin-based chef Jo Chan’s dry stuffed quail and not-so-glazed carrots led to her packing her knives.

More Food + Drink

- Huge new patio bar in the Heights poised to be the hangout of the summer

- How New York’s Van Leeuwen ice cream is blending into Houston’s local food scene

- 10 new and noteworthy Minute Maid Park foods, ranked

- 9 top Houston Black Restaurant Week spots to visit

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Alief, TX
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Kwame Onwuachi
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Dinosaur#Whole Foods#Top Chef#Food Drink#Asian#West African#Ch Pnbl K#Rice University
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Be In 'Atlanta'

Austin, TX – Ahead of Atlanta’s third season premiering on Thursday (March 24), Donald Glover has revealed Jaden Smith was actually meant to star in the FX series. During the SXSW premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Saturday (March 19), Glover explained how the SYRE rapper was supposed to appear in an episode that told the story of a character who gets shot in the pilot.
ATLANTA, GA
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
490
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy