ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

What was the weather that hit the Azalea District in Tyler?

cbs19.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas — National Weather Service survey teams say it was not a tornado that hit the Azalea District in Tyler Tuesday night. Instead, they are saying it was 100 mph straight-line winds. National Weather Service-Shreveport, Warning Coordinator Charlie Woodrum says the powerful winds followed a circulation that...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Thunderstorms#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Quasi Linear
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy