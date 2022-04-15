ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton city manager proposes lower property tax rate, staff measures

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCipV_0f9pxkPW00

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting has released her recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a combination of tax relief and targeted new spending.

The tax relief includes a proposed 6-cent reduction in the tax rate for property (from $1.24 per $100 to $1.18), valuing automobiles at only 75% of their value for tax purposes, and ending the local portion of sales tax on groceries.

There are no proposed fee increases.

Between the automobile tax reduction Hampton City Council already approved for June 5 and what is in the Manager's Recommended Budget, the tax relief would total $24.6 million.

The total proposed budget is $582 million, with $268 million for schools and $314 million for city operations, including payments to outside agencies and debt payments for both city and school capital projects. That represents a 9.7% increase overall.

The city’s portion, however, is increasing only 6.8% — an amount less than the current inflation rate.

The city has a formula that allocates 61.83% of new residential taxes to the public schools.

Bunting’s proposed budget faces changes, as city council will hold work sessions and public hearings before a vote scheduled for May 11. The state has not settled its budget yet, and decisions made at that level will affect local budgets.

Much of the proposed new annual spending would go to staff initiatives, with proposed raises between 5% and 7%; new positions in some key areas; full funding of the schools’ budget so that teachers and school staff also get 5% raises; and youth initiatives.

Proposed pay raises are varied, with sworn public safety staff and 911 operators in line for 7% increases; civilian staff earning less than $50,000, 6%; civilian staff earning $50,000-$100,000, 5.5%; and staff earning more than $100,000, 5%. The minimum wage the city pays will be increased to $13 per hour.

The city says hiring staff in some key positions has been a challenge, especially licensed commercial drivers and some skilled trades. To address shortages in those areas, the city will develop training programs to help people develop those skills.

Bunting said she anticipates additional funds and spending, which are not reflected in this proposed budget, from a combination of federal COVID-19 relief funds, grants, savings from restructuring debt and projected year-end savings due conservative revenue projections and tight fiscal controls.

Some of the capital projects proposed or already funded include:

  • Security upgrades for the Hampton City Jail
  • A pump station to accommodate growth in the Hampton Roads Center North business park
  • Acceleration of three resilience projects to improve water quality and reduce damage from flooding
  • Improvements to stormwater systems and making a major investment to reduce neighborhood flooding
  • Widening Buckroe Beach
  • Dredging waterways
  • Improvements at Bluebird Gap Farm, Darling Stadium and Hampton Coliseum
  • Increased parking lot maintenance and repairs to the fleet facility
  • Replacing damaged guardrails

Additionally, schools in Hampton are projected to receive $10.28 million for capital projects. The city also intends to demolish the aging Social Services building on LaSalle Avenue and move the staff to leased space.

Proposed new positions include:

  • A paralegal, lawyer and part-time investigator in the Commonwealth’s Attorney office;
  • Additional codes inspectors to ensure properties meet standards;
  • A plans reviewer and zoning official to speed up the development process;
  • A small-business liaison to help entrepreneurs through the zoning and permitting process;
  • A family support specialist to work with at-risk youth in schools and a team to help needy families;
  • A cyber security position and an additional Human Resources person to help fill vacancies; and
  • A grant writer and grant accountant to take advantage of funds from other sources.

The Summer Youth Employment Program will add 25 students next summer, bringing the total to about 150 students per year.

The full Manager’s Recommended Budget will be released Friday and will be available online here.

Public hearings will be held April 27 and May 4.

Fiscal Year 2023 begins on July 1.

Related: Proposed Virginia Beach budget would raise real estate tax

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed Colorado constitution amendment could cap annual property tax increases at 3%

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly proposed constitutional amendment that's expected to be on the upcoming fall ballots, is designed to cap rising property taxes for both residential and non-residential properties. However, critics argue the amendment would slow the growth of local government revenues throughout the state of Colorado. The proposal, titled Concerning Property The post Proposed Colorado constitution amendment could cap annual property tax increases at 3% appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Bunting
Trentonian

Evesham endorses legislation to lower property taxes

EVESHAM – Evesham Township Mayor Jaclyn Veasy and all her fellow members of Township Council are voicing their complete support for proposed state legislation that would help towns reduce local property taxes, and they are encouraging the governing body of every New Jersey municipality to do the same. Veasy...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville projects no increase in tax rate in proposed budget

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Village Board spent the better part of its March 16 meeting going over aspects of its proposed 2022-2023 budget. According to Mayor Mark Olson, tipping fees for garbage disposal and recycling through the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) will have gone up a total of about $40,000 for the village since 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Augusta Free Press

Staunton City Council to receive budget proposal from interim city manager

Staunton City Council will get its first look at proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year at its upcoming work session on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in City Hall. Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard will present a summary of her recommendations for expenditure, alongside...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Real Estate Tax#Tax Rate#Hampton City Council
KATC News

The Tax Proposals Were Denied

St. Landry voters rejected three proposals from the parish School Board Saturday night. Once the polls closed at 8 pm on Saturday, the results were calculated shortly after. All three propositions failed by a significant margin.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
WIBW

Contract reveals lower price for Topeka City Manager search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka may pay less than expected for its city manager search. A contract agreement posted with the April 5 city council agenda shows the city would pay Key Staffing $25,000 for consulting services. Key Staffing would receive an additional $7,500 to do a...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KEVN

Property tax hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The median sale price of homes in Pennington County made a 12 percent jump from $242,000 in 2020 to $270,000 in 2021, that is according to the Pennington County equalization board’s sale data. Areas like North and Central Rapid, which typically fall under the $200,000 mark, also saw a 10 to 15 percent increase.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy