What does Elon Musk’s hostile takeover bid for Twitter mean?
Wes Nissen, a partner at Neal Gerber Eisenberg, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter means for the future of the social media group, and shareholders.How an Elon Musk-led Twitter could change social media Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
