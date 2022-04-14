ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

24 Hour Road Closure Notice: Craftsland Ln NE. Closest intersection : Riviera Dr NE & Maripaso Dr NE Palm Bay

 2 days ago

The Contractor for Public Works; Loren Jock Trucking Inc., will be performing culvert replacement in Country Club Units 1 to 10 with complete or partial detour or closure. In preparation for paving. As part of the work, road closures will be needed at the following locations with 24hr road closure for culvert replacements. There will be 39 culvert location replaced. This is the seventh of several notifications.

Full Road Closure with detours: 7 AM Wednesday, April 20, 2022, reopens on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 7 PM

#25, Craftsland Ln NE Palm Bay

The work will require temporary road closure. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly. Should you have any questions regarding these lane and road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438

