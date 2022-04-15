ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers walk off Notre Dame

By Hunter Dest
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Following 10 straight wins, Clemson softball was looking to extend its streak in their first game of the series against Notre Dame on Thursday at McWhorter Stadium. Notre Dame came into the game 30-7 while the Tigers came in 30-10 following their win against South Carolina on Tuesday.

Right-hander Valerie Cagle (12-7) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and had a total of six strikeouts and only allowed two runs in Clemson’s 3-2 walk-off win. This win brought the Tigers’ record to 31-10 and was Cagle’s 50th career win in the circle.

It was a fast start for the Fighting Irish when first baseman Karina Gaskins hit a single to center field, and following a throwing error made by Cammy Pereira, Emma Clark was able to put the Irish on the board. Shortly after, Abby Sweet stole home unearned to give Notre Dame a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Tigers answered quickly after Cagle flew out to left for an RBI that advanced Pereira home, narrowing the Irish’s lead to one.

Following a quick first inning, there was a strong pitching duel between Cagle and right-hander Payton Tidd. There were no runs allowed in the next three innings for either team.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cagle stepped up at-bat with the bases loaded and flew out to center. This was a huge missed opportunity to give Clemson a substantial lead heading into the sixth. Instead, the Tigers went into the sixth still down by one to Notre Dame.

In the bottom of the seventh,  Clark singled to right to advance Arielle Oda home to tie the game, 2-2. Then Cagle reached on a fielder’s choice that advanced Jaden Cheek home to give the Tigers the walk-off win.

Both teams had strong defensive performances as the Tigers only allowed six hits, and Notre Dame allowed seven. The teams are set to play again Friday at 6 p.m. in the second game of the series.

CLEMSON, SC
