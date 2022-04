SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been released from the hospital after his wife died, saving him from a house fire in Spotsylvania County. Kenny Mills and his dog, along with her sister Karen, are alive thanks to his wife, Phyllis, who reduced them from their burning home on Sunday morning, NBC Washington reports. Phyllis died while trying to save other animals.

