“Ava vs. Superintendent” – With the school board threatening to pull their funds, Janine and Gregory decide to help Ava out with her presentation in front of the Superintendent. However, their plan is derailed when a curveball is thrown at Ava. Meanwhile, Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn’t agree with her blackmail idea on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, APRIL 5 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

EDUCATION ・ 27 DAYS AGO