ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

4 young children in ICU, 6 others still hospitalized following fires in Portsmouth and Suffolk

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Four young children are in the intensive care unit and six others are still being treated at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters following residential fires in Portsmouth and Suffolk.

A spokesperson for CHKD confirmed 10 fire victims, ages 2 to 9 years old, were transported to the area hospital’s emergency department Wednesday afternoon after fires broke out at a townhouse in Portsmouth and an apartment in Suffolk.

“As of noon today (Thursday), four of the 10 fire victims were in the intensive care unit of CHKD,” Elizabeth Simpson Earley said.

The other six children, Earley added, are being treated in the general care unit. Additional details, including the nature of the children’s injuries and which fire the four in ICU were victims of, were not available.

A total of 11 children escaped multi-family structure fires Wednesday — with nine being rescued from 4516 Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth and two others from the 400 block of Smith Street in Suffolk.

The Portsmouth and Chesapeake fire departments responded at approximately 1 p.m. to a reported fire with victims inside the Greenwood Drive townhome. A public record search confirmed that Indoor/Outdoor Reach LLC, a child care service, operated at that location. Attempts to reach Portsmouth’s Office of Economic Development to verify the business were not returned.

Two children were trapped on the second story of the burning building, said Julian Williamson, deputy chief of the Portsmouth Fire Department. The pair were rescued by Portsmouth fire crews and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Seven other children escaped the blaze on their own. However, five of the seven were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The remaining two children were evaluated and stayed at the scene.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the circumstances, Williamson said.

Asked about initial reports that said only children were in the home at the time, Williamson said investigators have “not received any information that says anything different.”

Around the same time, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire with victims trapped inside a building in the 400 block of Smith Street.

Suffolk fire crews pulled two children from a unit.

“Both were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation and were transported to an area hospital,” said Tim Kelley, spokesperson for the city of Suffolk, in a news release.

Kelley confirmed that one of the children was in critical condition.

The blaze, which was not marked under control until 3:15 p.m., nearly two hours after the initial call came in, also resulted in the hospitalization of three firefighters for heat exhaustion. One firefighter had been released from the hospital as of Thursday, while the other two remained. They were listed in stable condition.

The Smith Street fire in Suffolk displaced 11 people, including five adults and six children, according to Kelley.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the victims of both fires.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Staff writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Suspect in Portsmouth weekend shooting arrested after seeking treatment for gunshot at hospital

Portsmouth police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in connection with a non-fatal shooting Friday, saying the man was located at a hospital with a gunshot wound sustained during the incident. Police located Eddie F. Hunter Jr., 34, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound following the Friday shooting. Portsmouth police responded to a reported ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
blavity.com

7 Young Children Hospitalized After Overdosing On Sleeping Medication

On Wednesday, in Hopewell, Virginia, seven children, all under 8 years old, overdosed on sleeping pills and were rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive. According to WTVR, an investigation is underway as authorities question if the children were left unattended or if they were supervised as it was reported.
HOPEWELL, VA
News On 6

Multiple People Hospitalized Following House Fire

Several people are in the hospital after a house fire on Thursday near Robinson Ave and Grand Blvd. Donnie Tice lives in the home and said he was gone for less than an hour. When he returned, he found a street flooded with emergency crews and EMSA rushing several of his family members to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Accidents
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VA
Accidents
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WOWK

ATV catches fire in Portsmouth

An ATV goes up in flames with two people in it and the whole ordeal was captured on home surveillance cameras. National average of gas drops bringing relief to …. Push is on to give West Virginia and neighboring …. First responders dealing with supply chain issues. Vehicle in high...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kelley
Z107.3

4-Year-Old Dies, Two Other Children Injured In Houlton Fire

The Maine Department of Public Safety says the state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 4-year old boy and sent two other children to the hospital this morning. On Thursday, police identified the deceased boy as Tiami Pinkham. The Office of the...
HOULTON, ME
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
BBC

Essex and Suffolk hospitals suspend visiting due to Covid

An NHS hospitals trust has suspended most visiting because of rising Covid cases in the community and increasing numbers of patients with the virus. East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said staffing had also been hit by Covid infections. The suspension of...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Icu#Fire Marshal#Hospital#Accident#Chkd#Indoor Outdoor Reach Llc
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in a Dayton home Monday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the fire in the 100 block of Kastner Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. According to dispatch, no injuries have been...
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Raging Suffolk House Fire Breaks Out

Residents of a Long Island home were able to safely escape a raging house fire that broke out early on Wednesday, March 23. In Lake Grove, a fire was reported inside a Penn Street home near the intersection of Lindell Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials said.
LAKE GROVE, NY
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Progress-Index

Driver dies in two-car crash Monday afternoon on Black Road in Chesterfield County

MATOACA — One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon in southwestern Chesterfield County. Police said the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 18000 block of Black Road. The exact cause of the collision has not been released, but both drivers were taken to local hospitals as a result. One of them died shortly after arrival.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy