Bud Light Suggests ‘Bev Light’ After Timberwolves’ Play-in Win

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3283zL_0f9puoY700

Patrick Beverley’s fine-inducing press conference led to the beer manufacturer tweeting a can with some special branding.

It looks like Patrick Beverley may get use to enjoying an ice cold Bud Light beer more often in postgame news conferences.

After the Timberwolves guard helped Minnesota defeat the Clippers to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference, Beverley was very outspoken on his thoughts toward his former Los Angeles teammates, resulting in a $30,000 fine for his candid comments . But while his postgame antics and remarks in the presser generated tons of social media reaction, he delivered them while quenching his thirst with a beer.

As Beverley and the Timberwolves prepare to face the Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, Bud Light tweeted an image of a “Bev Light” complete with Beverley’s message for the Clippers.

Beverley’s $14 million salary should be enough to cover his fine, but that didn’t stop him from accepting donations, with the new Bev Light logo.

Beverley will have his hands full in slowing down Grizzlies star Ja Morant. However, if the Timberwolves manage to win the first game of the series on Saturday, he could have a special Bud Light in hand afterwards.

