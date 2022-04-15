ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

McBride fire burns resident, destroys home, dogs run away

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – Ruidoso resident TJ Montano suffered burns after his home was destroyed in the McBride fire in Ruidoso.

Montano’s family says he was airlifted to Lubbock to the burn unit, where he was released on Thursday.

Montano lived with his daughter Presley and his friend on the same property; during the fast-moving fire his daughter was at school and TJ was at home.

“What I can make of the situation because he has burns on his hands, head, and back so I’m thinking that he went back for the dogs,” said JoLynn Russell, TJ Mantano’s friend who lived on the same property.

She adds that the dogs have not been found. Photos of the damage to the property show a burned truck with the door open.

Russell says her family owns the property that had multiple homes on it and everything is gone.

“And it’s just all gone now, I’ve lived on that piece of property since I was born, and I’m 30 you know, it’s all gone,” said JoLynn Russell.

Presley’s aunt says she is safe and is staying in Las Cruces with a family member. Presley was at school when the fire broke out and had to be evacuated, but no one could get ahold of her father.

The family created a GoFundMe for TJ and Presley to help get them back on their feet.

