ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Softball: Maniscalco blasts 2-out, 2-strike HR to lead Freehold Twp past Marlboro

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jiana Maniscalco blasted a two-out, two-strike homer to help Freehold Township rally from a 12-5 deficit to a 14-12 win over Marlboro. Sienna Smith had two RBI...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: DePaul earns upset win, hands No. 10 St. Joseph (Mont.) first loss of season

Joey Bernardo went 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead DePaul to an upset victory on the road over St. Joseph of Montvale, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 11-6. Nico Scirocco and Garret Wolf each hit a single and scored two runs apiece while Nick Fiorita singled once and drove in a run for DePaul (5-4), which handed St. Joseph its first loss of the year while becoming just the second team to score double-digit runs in a game this season against the Green Knights.
HAMMONTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Sports
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 7 Bordentown over Montgomery - Softball recap

Kaci Benton went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored to lead Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided win on the road over Montgomery, 19-1, in four innings. Angelina Marino went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Erin...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: No. 5 Livingston tops Columbia

Guilia Wilson went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and a homerun while Caitlin Mullen pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Livingston, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, topped Columbia 6-1. Haley Meierhofer and Bella Lopa each drove-in two runs with a double for Livingston (4-1) while Kelly...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan outlasts Middletown North - Boys lacrosse recap

Sophomores Anthony Macchio and Grant Carle each netted two goals as Manalapan outlasted Middletown North 6-4. Sophomore Christian Zdziarski had a goal and assist while sophomore Dylan Friedman chipped in with a goal for Manalapan (5-3), which has won four of its last five games. Senior goalie Alex Kaplan finished with eight saves.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
NJ.com

No. 20 Ridge over Bridgewater-Raritan - Baseball recap

Brendan Callanan went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored to lead Ridge, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory on the road over Bridgewater-Raritan, 10-2. Matt Aber went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Matt Shawah singled twice and scored twice for Ridge (6-1), which began the contest with a 4-0 advantage, as the game was resumed after originally being delayed in the bottom of the first inning on April 14.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Middle Township- Boys lacrosse recap

Harrison LaMonica had a hat trick and two assists to lead Mainland to an 11-9 win over Middle Township in Cape May Court House. Jack Venneman had a hat trick and an assist for Mainland (4-3), which outscored Middle Township 4-1 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Jude Maurer had two goals and an assist, while Tony DeSalle and Joe DeGaetano each had a goal and an assist. Tommy Shenkus made three saves and Carter Mostecki made five saves in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Emerson Boro over Newark East Side - Girls lacrosse recap

Brooke DeSantis posted two goals and two assists to lead Emerson Boro to a 9-2 win over Newark East Side, in Newark. Emerson Boro (5-2) led 6-1 at the half. Kerry Perez added on a goal and three assists while Kendall Halton, Hailey Moran, Emily Quinones, Mary Grace Craffey, Kristen Morgan and Kayla Hunt each scored once in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Apr. 18

These two titanic Shore teams split the season series last year, ending with a conference championship victory for Southern. The No. 1 Rams have yet to drop a set through nine matches behind Lucas Kean’s 79 kills and Angelo Addiego’s 170 assists, picking up wins over Old Bridge, St. Joseph (Met.), Livingston and Jackson Memorial. CBA sits at 6-0 in the standings and this match will be the Colts’ first against a currently-ranked opponent.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell edges Glen Ridge- Softball recap

Caitlin Cetrulo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Caldwell in a 9-8 win over Glen Ridge in Caldwell. Ava Marchetta went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Caldwell (3-3), which scored four runs in the sixth inning to erase a 7-5 deficit. Kathryn Carollo, Jaylene Robles, and Shayne Stafford each had an RBI in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Middletown North - Softball recap

Skyla Campisi went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run and Marlboro scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-5 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Marlboro trailed 5-1 after four innings and scored single runs in the fifth and sixth...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: Watchung Hills overpowers Hillsborough

Devan Sutaria threw four innings of four-hit baseball, giving up one earned run while striking out two as Watchung Hills overpowered Hillsborough 14-1. John King went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base whie Lorenzo Meola went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, and an RBI for Watchung Hills (4-4). Martin Howel finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, William Hunsinger was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored and Thomas Jova went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, and two RBI.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy