LOGAN — The Logan Regional Hospital in about three years time will have a very different look that will make navigating the campus much easier for patients, officials say. Preliminary infrastructure work has already begun on a project that will bring a 110,000-square-foot, four-story tower to the northeast corner of the campus, see the two existing towers demolished and end with a new front entrance to the hospital, said Logan Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Brandon McBride.

LOGAN, UT ・ 24 DAYS AGO