Stores limit purchases during baby formula shortage

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — New parents are struggling with a shortage of baby formula at San Diego stores, and some companies are limiting purchases.

Stores say there is just not enough to go around, so they want to keep customers from hoarding supplies.

A recall of powdered baby formula by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is contributing to the shortage. The FDA recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas produced in Sturgis, Michigan back in March.

That’s added to existing inventory and supply chain issues from the pandemic.

New mom Ashly Recote told FOX 5 it’s stressful to find formula for her three-month-old.

“It’s been hard, especially when you go to the grocery store and they’re only letting you get five at a time, and you would have to come back another day to get the rest,” Recote said Thursday.

“She used to do Similac but that one got recalled, so I’m only doing Enfamil right now, and that’s the one with a lot of shortages,” Recote continued. “Everyone I guess is getting it.”

The shortage is impacting health care providers, too, according to the staff at Rady Children’s Hospital.

“It can be challenging at times,” said Rady’s clinical dietician Lora Beaston. “It could be that the formula we standardly use isn’t available.”

Beaston warned parents not to dilute the formula in an attempt to make it last longer, even though it’s hard to find.

“That actually is potentially dangerous,” Beaston said. “It could lower the sodium level and that could be harmful to their child.”

Beaston says parents should look at other brands for similar formula, and they can also try to order directly from the manufacturer to get supply.

