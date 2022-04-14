ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn Tech students have a blast making cannons

By Thor Jourgensen
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0VKV_0f9psVnc00

LYNN — Tech junior Makaila Mith has never participated in the Tough Ruck, walking 26.2 miles with a 15-pound pack on her back. But she will be part of the veterans remembrance and fundraising event when Ruckers cross the finish line on Saturday.

Top finishers will each receive a two-pound aluminum cannon slightly larger than a shoe crafted by Mith and fellow Lynn Vocational Technical Institute advanced manufacturing students.

“It’s awesome knowing it is something we all made together,” said junior Jarett Koch.

Advanced manufacturing instructor Michael Pickering and his students presented a dozen cannons on Thursday to Lynn Director of Veterans Services Michael Sweeney, who will walk his eighth Ruck on Saturday. Sweeney’s wife, Sarah, is the executive director of Military Friends Foundation, the Ruck’s official charity.

Tough Ruck is held annually on the weekend before the Boston Marathon in partnership with the Boston Athletic Association. The course winds through Bedford, Concord, and Lexington in the vicinity of hallowed Revolutionary War battle sites.

Assembled during a three-month course session using the machine shop’s state-of-the-art equipment, the cannons are outfitted with wheels and a barrel that can be raised and lowered.

Pickering said the students took pride in honoring veterans, public-safety workers, and everyone else who commits to walking for veterans and those who lost their lives in service to the country.

He said Tech students started making the cannons in 2015 for inclusion in gift baskets provided to veterans Welcome Home program participants. One of the cannons caught the eye of Michael Sweeney, who thought the cannons would be a perfect honor for top finishers.

“People should know how great a job these kids are doing,” Sweeney said.

With 75 students enrolled in advanced manufacturing, and evening classes offered, the machine shop is a busy place.

Pickering said 19 Tech seniors are enrolled in cooperative training programs in area machine shops and good-paying careers await advanced manufacturing graduates with 400 shops located in a 10-mile radius of Lynn.

“I can’t say enough about the program,” said School Committee member Lorraine Gately, who attended Thursday’s presentation with City Council Vice President Buzzy Barton.

Pickering said the cannons are a complex project for high-school students to mill and assemble and require proficiency in all of the shop’s machines.

“By the end of the day, it looks really good,” said junior Elvira Zacarias.

Pickering is proud to affiliate his students with Tough Ruck. Participants raise money to support programs helping veterans and their families. Packs weighing up to 35 pounds are adorned with yellow ribbons bearing the names of veterans killed in service to the country and Gold Star families.

“It’s an amazing cause,” he said.

The post Lynn Tech students have a blast making cannons appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Vo-Tech students to be paid to help revitalize Wilmington

25 New Castle County Vo-Tech students will be hire to work on Wilmington revitalization projects.     New Castle County Vo-Tech students will swap their pencils for screwdrivers as part of the effort to revitalize the city of Wilmington.  The students will be involved in the city’s $50 million residential redevelopment and stabilization plan funded through the American Rescue Plan ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WSAW

NTC students learn advanced tech through farming

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is National Agriculture Day, meant to promote the industry and encourage students to go into the business. More than 100 Northcentral Technical College students are part of agriculture programs. They get hands-on experience at their schools’ farm to prepare them for the workforce. Ryan...
WAUSAU, WI
WAVY News 10

Norfolk hosting 2 career fairs

There are 20 open job titles for more than 260 vacancies in city departments. Positions range from accountants to zookeepers, to library associates, to automotive repair technicians and more.
NORFOLK, VA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy