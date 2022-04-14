Lynn increases tax abatement for seniors

LYNN — For the first time in almost 10 years, tax-abatement increases for local seniors have been approved by the City Council, including a 150 percent deduction hike.

The changes in local property-tax exemptions are defined in state law for seniors as well as for the local Senior Work Off program. According to the Mayor’s Office, this is the first time these abatements have been expanded in almost 10 years, except a minimum-wage correction in 2018.

“What we hear through feedback is a lot of seniors on fixed income are struggling,” said Director of Assessing Christopher Gaeta, who proposed the increases.

Mayor Jared Nicholson supported Gaeta’s suggestion and Pamela Edwards from the Massachusetts Senior Action Council facilitated the dialogue between senior community members and the Assessors’ office.

“As we focus on making housing affordable in the city, we recognize that we need to do everything we can to ensure our seniors, many of whom have been here throughout their lives, are able to remain in their homes,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “Providing additional tax relief as a way to address rising cost of living for seniors on a fixed income has been a priority for our administration from the beginning and we are grateful for the collaboration from the Assessor’s department to improve our offerings.

“We are pleased to be offering additional exemptions and abatement opportunities for seniors and we encourage them to reach out with any questions so we can help them take advantage of these programs.”

Beginning July 1, Lynn seniors who participate in the city’s Senior Work Off program will be able to deduct $1,500 from their property taxes instead of $600.

The Senior Work Off program offers seniors of 60 years old and older to earn a tax-property deduction by volunteering for the city up to 105 hours a year.

According to the program, which was created by the Mayor’s Office in 2011, seniors can volunteer as greeters at the City Hall, as ushers at Lynn Auditorium, at the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) building or at various city departments helping to file documents, for example.

“We send a survey out to all department heads, who are interested in having any seniors work with them,” said Gaeta. “From there, we try to go through each individual application and place them somewhere that would be beneficial for them and the office as well.”

The program not only provides seniors relief on their taxes; it also promotes civic engagement, Gaeta said.

To participate in the program, seniors must meet income limit requirements — $62,000 annually for a single person; $93,000 for a married couple; and $78,000 for people filing as a head of the household.

Seniors 70 years of age and older can apply for a property-tax exemption under Clause 41C of Section 5 of Chapter 59 of the Massachusetts General Law. The council approved to increase such deduction from $500 to $1,000 in fiscal year 2023. Income and asset limits apply in this case as well.

In addition, the city decided to annually increase tax abatement for seniors, surviving spouses and minor children who fall under Chapters 17D and 17F. The base deduction of $175 will be adjusted by 7 percent for the increase of cost of living and will amount to $187 in fiscal year 2023.

Seniors over 65 years of age can also defer all their taxes through a deferral program to later in life, said Gaeta, until they sell their property or when they pass on their estate.

To apply for a tax abatement seniors can contact the Lynn Assessors’ office at 781-586-6700.

